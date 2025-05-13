Neo Medical And POCUS Certification Academy Launch Forward-Thinking Device And Education Bundle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-in-one solution provides an accessible pathway for clinicians at all levels and specialties to improve diagnostic accuracy, patient care, and clinical outcomes

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo Medical Inc., a cutting-edge innovator in handheld ultrasound technology, and the POCUS Certification Academy, a globally recognized provider of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) education and certification and part of the Inteleos non-profit organization, have partnered to launch a device and education bundle to increase proficiency and access to advanced diagnostic technology worldwide. The handheld platform addresses the growing need for accessible, high-quality education driven by the rapid adoption of POCUS in clinical practice.

“Knowledge and experience drive the use of any technology. This bundle provides both elements,” explained Jasmine Rockett, Director of POCUS Certification Academy.“We deliver a foundation in ultrasound that allows a provider to feel confident in providing the best treatment for those in their care. Neo provides the best bridge for care for any provider looking to enhance their diagnostic ability and patient's experience at low expense.”

This novel solution educates healthcare professionals and validates their newly acquired POCUS skills in one accessible pathway. The bundle pairs Neo Medical's state-of-the-art, portable, and user-friendly wireless handheld ultrasound device with the POCUS Certification Academy's POCUS comprehensive, evidence-based Fundamentals Certificate curriculum.

This resource empowers clinicians at all levels-from beginners to advanced users-across any clinical specialty to confidently integrate ultrasound into their practice. The integration of device, and education improves diagnostic accuracy, patient care, and clinical outcomes. The bundle also supports healthcare institutions in standardizing the utilization of ultrasound, ensuring quality and consistency in patient care.

“Our vision is for all providers to have access to some level of ultrasound in their practice,” noted Rockett. “The impact is significant – higher levels of care and patient satisfaction using the appropriate resources. This allows patients to feel better, faster, and have more confidence in their care plan.”

“We chose to partner with POCUS and Inteleos because they represent a critical component in what makes healthcare so effective – a certifiable, exceptional skill evaluated by experts across their specialties,” explained Mansoor Ghanavati, president of Neo Medical Inc.“This focus creates an environment of highly skilled ultrasound providers who can quickly and reliably diagnose and treat conditions without the use of radiation.”

“Having ultrasound equipment only helps if you know how to use it, and having education only helps if you have the tools to practice with,” Kent Humerickhouse, Neo's Chief Marketing Officer explained.“This collaboration between POCUS Certification Academy, Inteleos, and Neo Medical Inc. allows a provider the best environment for success. If we can make providers more knowledgeable in ultrasound, patient care outcomes are significantly improved.”

The Neo Medical POCUS Device & Fundamentals Certificate Bundle is now available to healthcare professionals worldwide through Neo Medical USA's website .

About Neo Medical, Inc.

Neo Medical Inc, specializes in crafting cutting-edge handheld and portable diagnostic ultrasound devices designed to bring advanced imaging technology directly to the point of care. Neo Medical's mission is to empower healthcare professionals with the mobility and precision they need to make timely and accurate diagnoses, no matter where they are.

About Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Academy

Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy offers globally recognized certifications for healthcare providers to independently validate their POCUS knowledge, application, and proficiency. POCUS partners with constituents through rigorous assessments, continual learning opportunities, and community building around important topics relevant to POCUS.

About Inteleos

InteleosTM is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare globally. It oversees the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & AdvancementTM (APCATM), and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification AcademyTM (PCA), collectively representing 150,000+ certified medical professionals worldwide. The Inteleos Foundation manages the organization's philanthropic initiatives.

Contact:

Lisa Jordan

...

(240) 386-1579