Over 300 Gather In Celebration $200,000 Raised To Empower Chinese American Communities

UCACF 2025 Annual Gala and Board Inauguration Concludes with Resounding Success

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the evening of April 27, the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos, California, hosted the 2025 UCACF Annual Charity Gala and Board Inauguration, a landmark event that brought together more than 300 distinguished guests from the worlds of technology, finance, academia, and public service. Organized by the UCA Community Fund (UCACF), the gala raised over $200,000 in charitable contributions that will support initiatives in civic engagement, youth leadership development, cultural preservation, and public education across the Chinese American community.Themed“Unity and Resilience: Challenges and Opportunities for Chinese Americans Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Global Trade Shifts,” the evening program underscored the importance of solidarity and strategic advocacy within the Asian American community during a time of rising global uncertainty.The evening opened with a vibrant networking session, followed by a moving keynote address by Dr. Kenneth Fong, a noted biotech entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. Dr. Fong shared reflections on the evolving landscape of community-based philanthropy, encouraging greater cross-sector collaboration to amplify impact and resilience among minority communities.One of the most compelling segments of the evening was a fireside chat led by Ding Ding TV founder Wei Ping Ding. The discussion brought together UCA President Haipei Shue, UCACF Board Chair Gene Chang, and Asian American United Association (AAUA) President Zhisi Lin. Together, they examined strategies for effective advocacy, community empowerment, and how Asian Americans can better engage in the public discourse to protect their rights and elevate their voices.In recognition of outstanding contributions to community development, UCACF presented its annual awards:UCACF Community Leadership Award: Dr. Albert Wang, co-founder of FCSN and longtime advocate for inclusive healthcare and education.UCACF Community Inspiration Award: Asian Youth Liberty League (ALLY), a rising youth leadership network, and Alex Qi, a student leader recognized for civic activism.UCACF Community Service Award: Sharon Chang and Qian Ge, founding directors of UCACF and pioneers of grassroots philanthropy.The evening also served as a moment of institutional renewal with the official swearing-in of the 2025–2026 Board of Trustees and Executive Committees. The new leadership team is chaired by Gene Chang, with Sharon Chang leading the Executive Committee. Together, the board reflects a broad coalition of professionals and advocates dedicated to UCACF's core mission.The charity auction was a highlight of the evening, showcasing art and collectibles of exceptional cultural and philanthropic value. Auctioneer Kathy Hao of TCW Global Legal Group facilitated bids on pieces including a Tiffany diamond key pendant, the sculpture "Statue of Liberty and Children" by Zhao Qiong, landscape paintings by Yao Shun and Xiao Chang, a calligraphy work by Lu Sen, and a bust of investor Charlie Munger by sculptor Liu Xiangfei. Proceeds from the auction will be directed to UCACF's national microgrant program, which supports grassroots Asian American initiatives.The event was executed by a dedicated organizing committee led by Dawei Shi, with emcee duties carried out by Shuyi Guan. Andy Li, President of the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board, served as gala advisor. More than 40 volunteers contributed to planning and logistics, including Hao Wu, Tianhong Chen, and Xin Chang.As a milestone fundraising event, the gala also reinforced the foundation of UCACF's "Angel Fund," which provides seed funding to emerging community projects. Since its inception, UCACF has awarded over $193,500 to 87 initiatives nationwide. The foundation announced ambitious plans to double its grantmaking in 2025.UCACF's 2025 agenda will include:Hosting AAPI Heritage Month community receptionsA nationwide Showcase Tour spotlighting funded programsOnline workshops on microgrant applicationsExpanding donor engagement through targeted campaigns“UCACF is still young, but its reach and potential are growing rapidly,” said Board Chair Gene Chang.“Through strategic investment and collective action, we aim to build a more resilient and empowered Asian American community.”The 2025 UCACF Gala concluded with an atmosphere of gratitude and optimism, reflecting a unified commitment to civic engagement and inclusive development. UCACF extends heartfelt thanks to its generous sponsors, dedicated volunteers, and strategic partners whose support makes this mission possible.

