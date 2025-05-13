Uğur Akkuş Unveils $20 Billion Cryptocurrency Investment In Historic U.S. Strategy Shift

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palm Beach, Florida, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark move set to redefine the global investment landscape, Turkish billionaire and A&S Investment Holding Chairman Uğur Akkuş has announced a staggering $20 billion commitment to the cryptocurrency sector. The announcement comes on the heels of a high-profile meeting between Akkuş and Donald Trump Jr. at Mar-a-Lago, signaling a new era of strategic financial alignment between Turkey and the United States.

The meeting underscored the growing influence of digital assets in global markets and highlighted shared interest in economic growth, innovation, and the future of finance. Akkuş's investment will focus primarily on Bitcoin and GainX Gold Coin -a rising blockchain asset backed by physical gold-reflecting a dual strategy that combines the trust and resilience of established cryptocurrencies with the innovation of asset-backed digital solutions.





A Strategic U.S. Pivot

A&S Investment Holding, the largest private investment firm in the MENA region, recently relocated its headquarters from Turkey to the United States. This strategic transition aligns with Akkuş's long-term vision of embracing the digital economy and expanding global influence. The move also reflects optimism toward U.S. economic policies and the potential for a revitalized financial landscape under a Trump-led administration.

Bitcoin and GainX: The New Frontier

Akkuş's focus on Bitcoin reaffirms confidence in the world's most established cryptocurrency as a core store of value and a key asset for institutional portfolios. Meanwhile, GainX Gold Coin presents a compelling hybrid-marrying the stability of gold with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology.

This investment strategy showcases a unique blend of traditional financial principles and modern technological insight, signaling the next chapter in the evolution of private equity.

Economic Diplomacy Through Innovation

Beyond the numbers, Akkuş's bold move symbolizes a broader mission: to deepen economic ties between Turkey and the United States while advancing financial innovation and inclusion. As digital assets continue to revolutionize global finance, such cross-border investments are expected to fuel innovation, create new opportunities, and democratize access to capital.

Leading by Example

With a 2025 net worth of $6.5 billion, Akkuş currently ranks as the third-richest individual in Turkey, according to Forbes Middle East. Known for his sharp investment instincts and entrepreneurial foresight, Akkuş has a track record of navigating emerging markets and spearheading transformative ventures.

This latest initiative positions A&S Investment Holding as a global powerhouse in the digital finance sector and sets a precedent for large-scale institutional investment in cryptocurrency.

About Uğur Akkuş

Born on August 15, 1981, in Istanbul, Uğur Akkuş is the Chairman and Founder of A&S Investment Holding Company. A visionary investor and influential entrepreneur, Akkuş has long been recognized for his role in pioneering financial strategies across the Middle East and North Africa.

About A&S Investment Holding Company

A&S Investment Holding is the leading private investment firm in the MENA region, with a diversified portfolio spanning finance, technology, infrastructure, and digital assets. Now headquartered in the United States, A&S remains committed to driving innovation and sustainable growth in emerging markets around the world.



