EGA Reaches 50 Per Cent Construction Milestone On UAE's Largest Aluminium Recycling Plant

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced that construction of the UAE's largest aluminium recycling plant has reached 50 per cent completion, 42 days ahead of schedule.

The 170 thousand tonnes per year facility is being built next to EGA's existing smelter in Al Taweelah. So far, more than 1.2 million hours of work have been completed on the project, with zero Lost Time Incidents.

The largest furnace in the UAE, with a melt rate of 17 tonnes per hour, is on track to be fully installed in June.

The new plant will process post-consumer aluminium scrap, and pre-consumer aluminium scrap, into low-carbon, high-quality 'premium aluminium' billets which will be marketed by EGA under the product name RevivAL.

Most aluminium scrap generated in the UAE is currently exported for processing outside the country and is lost to the national economy. When the recycling facility is complete, EGA expects to become the largest consumer of aluminium scrap in the UAE.

First hot metal is expected from EGA's new recycling plant in Al Taweelah in the first half of 2026.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“Recycling is a key global growth opportunity for our industry and for EGA. We have made decisive steps in developing a global recycling business and here in the UAE with the construction of the recycling plant. The facility will enable us to expand our low-carbon metal portfolio for our local and global customers, and is a new milestone for Make it In the Emirates.”

Global demand for recycled aluminium is expected to double by 2040. During 2024, EGA made material progress in the development of a global aluminium recycling business with the acquisitions of Leichtmetall, a European specialty foundry, and Spectro Alloys, a leading secondary foundry alloy producer in the United States.

EGA was the first company to produce aluminium commercially using solar power, which is marketed under the product name CelestiAL. In 2023, EGA expanded its low carbon metal portfolio, combining solar and recycled aluminium to achieve even lower carbon intensity. This product is called CelestiAL-R. BMW Group is the first customer for this metal. leaders.