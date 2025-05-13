Sweet Paris Debuts In Arkansas And Missouri With Four-Unit Signed Agreement
"When we were looking to expand our portfolio, we knew we wanted a brand that we were passionate about," said Michael Aaron. "We heard about Sweet Paris and upon visiting immediately took notice of the ambiance. Once we tasted the food, we knew this was a business we wanted to be part of. Seeing how involved Ivan and Allison are, we are confident in our partnership with this brand. We are excited to lead the brand's expansion into two new states and introduce a taste of Paris to new communities."
Pinnacle Hills Promenade is a luxury retail lifestyle center known as a destination shopping and dining experience in Rogers. One of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country, Rogers is a musical hub, home to Walmart's home office and 30 minutes from the University of Arkansas. The vibrant atmosphere of Pinnacle Hills Promenade combined with the growing bustle of the city of Rogers makes the perfect location for Sweet Paris' debut in the state.
As the Aarons continue development in their multi-unit signed agreement, they are looking to expand into Little Rock, Arkansas and Kansas City, Missouri.
"Breaking into Arkansas and Missouri is a key move in our strategic national expansion, and we are thrilled to have the Aarons leading the way," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "As seasoned restaurant franchise owners, we are confident in our partnership with them and their ability to bring communities together through high-quality food. We are eager to continue to grow and strengthen our national presence, introducing more communities to our Parisian-inspired cuisine."
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café continues to expand nationwide, now boasting 20 stores in operation in Arizona, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Mexico. Founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris is on a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion, and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.
For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit .
ABOUT SWEET PARIS:
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit , and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit .
SOURCE Sweet Paris
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment