Hydration Room Expands To Culver City With New IV And Wellness Clinic At One Culver Featuring Buy One IV, Get One Free Offer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This new opening reflects Hydration Room's continued growth across California, meeting increasing demand for proactive, accessible care rooted in medical expertise and tailored to modern lives.

"Culver City is a vibrant, wellness-minded community, and we're proud to bring Hydration Room to this part of Los Angeles," said Michelle Mendoza, CEO of Hydration Room. "Our services are designed to help people feel their best-through consistent, personalized treatment that goes beyond symptom relief and supports whole-body health."

Clinically Guided Care in a Spa-Like Setting

Founded by anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room delivers medically backed IV and injection therapies in a calming, high-touch environment. Every treatment is personalized and guided by licensed providers to meet a wide range of wellness needs, including:



Immune support and inflammation recovery

Cognitive function, energy, and performance

Weight loss and hydration optimization Cellular repair and longevity through NAD+ IV therapy

"We've seen firsthand how NAD+ and IV therapy can improve energy, clarity, and long-term vitality," said Dr. Brett Florie, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Hydration Room. "This is about more than hydration-it's about helping people invest in their health before they feel unwell. We're excited to bring that philosophy to Culver City."

Hydration Room's treatment model bridges the gap between traditional medicine and preventative wellness, offering flexible care options through both pay-per-visit and membership-based plans.

Limited-Time Grand Opening Offer – Culver City Exclusive

To celebrate the launch of its new clinic, Hydration Room is offering a limited-time Buy One, Get One Free IV Drip promotion exclusively at the Culver City location. New patients who purchase select IV drips will receive a second IV drip free, perfect for sharing with a friend or saving for a follow-up visit.

This special offer is designed to introduce more people to personalized, medically guided wellness care and is only available for a short time.

Now Open at One Culver

Hydration Room Culver City is now open and accepting new patients. Free consultations, same-day appointments, and personalized treatment plans are available seven days a week.

To learn more or claim the BOGO offer, visit or stop by the new clinic at 10000 Washington Blvd, Suite 107, Culver City, CA 90232 .

About Hydration Room

Founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room is redefining modern wellness with personalized, physician-designed IV and injection therapy. With over 30 clinics across Southern California, Hydration Room blends medical expertise with a high-touch patient experience to deliver fast, effective treatments that support energy, immunity, recovery, longevity, and overall wellness. From NAD+ therapy to custom treatment plans guided by licensed medical professionals, Hydration Room empowers patients to take control of their health-starting at the cellular level.

Media Contact:

Tina McClelland

VP of Marketing, Hydration Room

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydration Room