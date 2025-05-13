Galen College Of Nursing And Memorial Health Announce New Campus In Savannah

Rendering of the Future Galen College Savannah Campus

Galen College and Memorial Health working together to address the growing nursing shortage in the Peach State.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The future of healthcare in Georgia took a promising step forward today with the announcement of Galen College of Nursing's new Savannah campus. A proud affiliate of Memorial Health, this marks an inspiring milestone in their shared mission to expand access to high-quality nursing education.The launch comes at a critical time, as Georgia faces one of the lowest nurse-to-resident ratios in the country. With only 7.6 nurses per 1,000 residents-about 21% fewer than the state currently needs-Georgia ranks among the states with the greatest shortage of nursing professionals, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.The launch of the new Savannah campus marks a bold step by Memorial Health and Galen College of Nursing to directly address the healthcare workforce shortage and help close the critical nursing gap. As one of the nation's largest nursing educators for more than 35 years, Galen is dedicated to quality nursing education by offering exceptional support and programs emphasizing clinical-based, hands-on learning with advanced course content that prepares graduates for a rewarding career in nursing.“With a rich history of providing high-quality nursing education, we are fully committed to preparing confident, compassionate, and practice-ready nurses who can meet the healthcare demands of the community. Galen provides students with individualized support that aligns with their educational and career goals, preparing them for a lifetime of confidence caring for others,” said Mark Vogt, CEO, Galen College of Nursing.“Our vision is to change the life of one to care for the lives of many, and we are excited to bring that vision to Savannah and the State of Georgia.”Located at 500 Mosaic Circle in Pooler, the Galen campus will be housed under the same roof with all of Memorial Health's Pooler services including university physicians, primary care, and women's care. Scheduled to open later this fall, the campus will encompass three stories and around 67,000 square feet.“We are excited to partner with Galen College of Nursing to expand nursing education opportunities in southeast Georgia and connect aspiring nurses across the state with meaningful, rewarding, and high-demand careers in healthcare,” said Brad Talbert, Memorial Health chief executive officer.“The nurses educated at the Pooler campus will be well-prepared to provide exceptional care for patients in the communities we serve.”The new campus will be Galen College of Nursing's 24th campus in the United States and the first in the State of Georgia. Since beginning operations in 1989, Galen College of Nursing has graduated more than 44,000 new nurses in 12 states and online.Registration is now open for Galen's 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing programs at the Savannahcampus, with classes beginning in September. Galen also offers online RN to BSN, MSN and DNP programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development.Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or visiting galencollege.About Memorial HealthMemorial Health has provided quality healthcare services since 1955, giving patients access to highly trained physicians and advanced technology. Our 711-bed hospital is one of the region's leading acute care facilities, serving 35 counties in southeast Georgia and southern South Carolina. Located in Savannah, Georgia, we are a regional referral center for heart care, cancer care, trauma care, children's care, high-risk pregnancies and high-risk newborn care. Our hospital includes the region's only Level 1 trauma center, the Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah, a primary and specialty care physician network and Consult-A-Nurse, our 24-hour call center. We also have a major medical education program that trains physicians in numerous specialties, and our campus is home to the Savannah Campus of Mercer University School of Medicine. And, in 2025, Memorial Health is celebrating its 70th anniversary.About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 35 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States, with more than 44,000 graduates. With a focus solely on nursing education and a mission to expand access to nursing education, the College offers masters, baccalaureate and associate degree education and practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN) programs to more than 18,000 students on its 24 campuses in 12 states and online. Galen College of Nursing (Galen) is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctorate degrees. Galen also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.

Ken Conklin

Galen College of Nursing

+1 5026548674

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.