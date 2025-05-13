Barchart Announces 2025 Grain Merchandising & Technology Roadshow Across The Midwest
CHICAGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leader in market data, technology and workflow solutions for the agricultural industry, is excited to announce the 2025 Grain Merchandising & Technology Roadshow . This exclusive, free-to-attend event series is designed to connect grain professionals with cutting-edge technology, expert insights and valuable networking opportunities.
The Roadshow will bring Barchart's latest innovations to key grain markets across the Midwest, with stops scheduled for:
Ames, IA on July 22, 2025
Manhattan, KS on July 24, 2025
Champaign, IL on July 31, 2025
Put-in-Bay, OH on August 7, 2025
Each event is tailored for grain merchandisers, originators, traders, advisors and agribusiness leaders who are focussed on utilizing the latest technology to streamline operations, strengthen relationships with producers and enhance visibility into ever changing commodity markets.
Highlights include:
Live Technology Demonstrations: See how Barchart's workflow solutions including cmdtyView, producerView and ERP integrations are transforming grain merchandising operations.
Expert-Led Panels: Gain insights from top analysts and industry leaders on market trends, commodity data and the technology shaping the future of agribusiness.
Interactive Training Sessions: Participate in small-group trainings to optimize your use of Barchart's platforms and tools.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, exchange ideas and explore new partnerships with industry innovators.
"We are excited to take our Grain Merchandising & Technology Conference on the road this summer and showcase our latest workflow solutions directly to grain professionals," said Andrew Ward, Head of Commodities at Barchart. "By combining live product demonstrations, expert discussions and hands-on training, these events will deliver real value to our clients and partners at every stop," added Ward.
Free registration is now open and space is limited. For more information and to register, visit barchart/grainconference .
About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit .
