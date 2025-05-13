Baraka And Kerten Hospitality Partner To Launch The House Residence At Al Salam District In Jeddah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– In a strategic move to bring soulful, modern living to the forefront of Jeddah's urban landscape, Baraka for Real Estate Development and Investment Company Ltd has signed a milestone agreement with global lifestyle hospitality operator Kerten Hospitality to launch The House Residence Al Salam District in Jeddah. The announcement was made yesterday at the Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

The House Residence is set within Al Salam District, Baraka's flagship mixed-use development spanning 45,000 square meters of land. This marks a pivotal step in realising the company's long-term vision of community-driven, culturally rich destinations that transform how people live, work, and connect.

“At Baraka, our purpose is to shape urban spaces that are deeply human, where design meets purpose, and where community and culture define the experience,” said.“Al Salam District is not just a development; it is a statement of our belief in building vibrant, sustainable environments. The House Residence Al Salam District is a key expression of this vision and a major milestone in our journey toward redefining urban life in Saudi Arabia.”

With a diverse offering of 38 one-bedroom apartments, 58 two-bedroom apartments, and 17 three-bedroom villas, The House Residence Al Salam District delivers a new dimension of integrated living and immersive hospitality that blends contemporary design with local heritage. The project reflects a shared philosophy between Baraka and Kerten Hospitality-one that values authenticity, lifestyle integration, and placemaking as central to hospitality.

As a dynamic cultural centre, positioned to be the pulsating heart of Jeddah, Al Salam District features curated retail, home-grown dining, wellness and beauty experiences, collaborative workspaces, and walkable public realms that create a deep sense of belonging.

, commented,“Our collaboration with Baraka reflects a powerful synergy rooted in shared values and a forward-thinking approach to hospitality. The House Residence Al Salam District offers a living ecosystem that brings people together through culture, creativity, and meaningful community engagement.”

Baraka's current focus is firmly on Jeddah, with plans to expand its transformative development model and visionary projects into other major cities across the kingdom. With Al Salam District set to become a vibrant urban epicentre, the company continues to align its growth with Saudi Arabia's broader vision for a thriving, inclusive tourism and lifestyle economy. Together, Baraka and Kerten are laying the foundation for a next-generation destination – where innovation meets heritage, and where hospitality is redefined for the future.