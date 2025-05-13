Adelaide Pointe Redefines Michigan Waterfront With Once-In-A-Lifetime Lakefront Legacy In Muskegon

"You don't build something like this for trends you build it for legacy," says Leestma. "This is one of the final chances to secure lakefront property at this scale, and it's designed for those who think in terms of decades, not deals."

Located in a federally designated Opportunity Zone and anchored on a manmade peninsula surrounded by water, Adelaide Pointe is positioned as one of the largest waterfront developments in the state of Michigan and the state's largest Opportunity Zone project to date.

What sets it apart? Not only does it offer unmatched access to Lake Michigan via the largest inland deepwater harbor in the state perfect for super yacht access and Great Lakes navigation but it also features cutting-edge West Coast architecture and the first carbon-negative residential units in Michigan.

Project Highlights: - 454-slip world-class marina - Luxury condominiums and private waterfront residences - Yacht club, designer boardwalk, and elevated commercial village - Walkable, sustainable community design - Lake Michigan access for super yachts via Michigan's largest inland harbor Carbon-negative sustainable homes first of their kind in the state - Opportunity Zone designation offering long-term lifestyle and tax advantages.

Already, the buzz around Adelaide Pointe has extended far beyond Michigan piquing interest from Hollywood creatives, professional athletes, and elite investors looking for a secure, private legacy asset away from urban congestion and coastal instability.

"This isn't just real estate it's a statement," Leestma adds. "It's about vision, privacy, generational thinking, and building something that lasts."

With early residential phases underway and major infrastructure already in motion, Adelaide Pointe is poised to become the Midwest's most exclusive, future-forward marina lifestyle community.

About Adelaide Pointe

Adelaide Pointe is a $250 million luxury lakefront development reshaping the shoreline of Muskegon, Michigan. Founded by entrepreneur Ryan Leestma, the project blends exclusivity, sustainability, and walkability with rare waterfront access. Located within a federal Opportunity Zone and built on a manmade peninsula, it offers carbon-negative residences, a super yacht ready marina, and a generational vision for legacy living on the Great Lakes.

