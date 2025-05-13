Gethairmd To Showcase Non-Invasive Hair Restoration Solutions At Music City SCALE 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leading hair restoration network joins premier aesthetics symposium May 14-18 in Nashville, featuring presentations by Dr. Jason Pozner and CEO Paul Herchman

- John Carullo, President of GetHairMDNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMDTM, the nation's expanding network of non-invasive hair restoration physicians, will present its comprehensive portfolio of non-surgical hair restoration solutions at the 20th annual Music City SCALE symposium, May 14-18, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville. The company will exhibit at Booth #06 (in the foyer) and feature two key presentations addressing the growing demand for effective, non-surgical hair restoration treatments in aesthetics practices.Music City SCALE (owned and operated by Dr. Michael H. Gold and Dr Brian S. Biesman) brings together over 1,300 registered attendees for more than 225 educational sessions, making it one of the industry's most anticipated annual events. GetHairMD joins an impressive roster of 140+ sponsors, including industry leaders Allergan Aesthetics, Galderma, and AbbVie, underscoring the significance of hair restoration within the broader aesthetics marketplace."Hair loss affects more than 80 million Americans, creating an enormous opportunity for aesthetics practices to expand their service offerings," said John Carullo, President of GetHairMD. "Our presence at Music City SCALE demonstrates our commitment to educating practitioners about effective, doctor-supervised hair restoration solutions that require no downtime and deliver consistent results."Two distinct presentations will highlight GetHairMD's approach to transforming the hair restoration landscape. Dr. Jason Pozner will present during an Industry Hosted Session titled "The Future of Hair Regeneration WITH a Protected Territory" on Saturday, May 17, from 11:45 AM to 12:05 PM. This session will explore how practices can establish themselves as the premier hair restoration provider in their market while maintaining competitive pricing advantages.Additionally, GetHairMD CEO Paul Herchman will participate in the 3rd Annual SCALE CEO Panel on Friday, May 16, from 4:15 PM to 5:45 PM in the North Coast Room. Moderated by Wendy Lewis, Founder of Wendy Lewis & Co. Ltd., the panel will address critical topics including the state of medical aesthetics in 2025, growth drivers, upcoming technology trends, and Q4 market predictions. This CEO-level discussion provides attendees with strategic insights into the evolving aesthetics industry.GetHairMD's exhibit at Booth #06 (in the foyer) will showcase the company's comprehensive treatment portfolio, which includes the clinical hair growth laser, personalized treatment protocols based on DNA analysis, along with AI diagnostic imaging, in-clinic and at home therapies."I'm excited to share how GetHairMD's solutions are addressing the increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetics treatments at Sanctuary Plastic Surgery," said Dr. Pozner. "Their exclusive territory model has proven to be a genuine asset for our aesthetic practice, allowing us to become the premier destination for hair restoration in our community while maintaining our pricing integrity."GetHairMD's treatments require no surgical intervention, involve no downtime, and can be easily integrated into existing practice workflows.Attendees interested in learning more about GetHairMD's hair restoration solutions can visit Booth #06 in the foyer throughout the symposium. The company's team will demonstrate treatment protocols, discuss partnership opportunities, and provide information about the exclusive territory program.About GetHairMDGetHairMDTM is a network of experienced physicians specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally, providing comprehensive solutions ranging from prescription topicals and laser treatments to minimally invasive procedures. The company's mission centers on helping patients keep, improve, and grow their hair through personalized treatment plans customized to each individual's unique needs.Practitioners interested in attending Music City SCALE can register at scalemusiccity .The symposium runs from May 14-18, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.For more information about GetHairMD, visit .

