Diabetes Foundation Activates Petition To Mobilize NJ Residents And Secure Lifesaving Funding

Diabetes Foundation - Fight for Funding & Sign Our Petition

Time's Up on NJ's Diabetes Crisis: New Campaign Demands Federal Action

- Ginine Cilenti, Executive Director of the Diabetes FoundationMAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With diabetes rates continuing to climb across New Jersey, a new advocacy initiative has launched to deliver a clear message to lawmakers: Time's up on inaction. The Diabetes Foundation is calling on New Jerseyans to FIGHT FOR FUNDING by signing a statewide petition urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to maintain - and expand - critical federal funding for diabetes prevention, management, and treatment.Launched as both a news-forward advocacy portal and a public mobilization platform, DiabetesFreeNJ is designed to amplify the voices of patients, providers, and families impacted by diabetes while arming them with tools to take meaningful action. The campaign's immediate goal is to collect 5,000 signatures in support of preserving essential federal funding that helps prevent diabetes and improve access to care.“Noncommunicable diseases like diabetes are now the leading cause of death in the U.S.1, with communities of color in high-poverty areas such as Trenton, New Brunswick, and Paterson facing the greatest burden,” said Ginine Cilenti, Executive Director of the Diabetes Foundation.“Diabetes is not waiting, and neither can we. Without continued federal investment, those most at risk will be left behind. DiabetesFreeNJ offers a place for people across New Jersey to unite, learn, take action, and fight back.”The Urgent Call to ActionDiabetes affects over 700,000 adults (1 in 10)2 in New Jersey, and 2.4 million3 more live with prediabetes, where 80% don't even know they have it.4 As national health priorities shift, advocates warn that federal funding for diabetes programs could be on the chopping block - making it more important than ever for constituents to demand support.The petition is now live at , where residents can sign, share, and spread the message: Say“YES” to urgent federal funding.More than a campaign, is built to endure beyond the petition drive as New Jersey's go-to resource for diabetes advocacy, policy news, and community engagement.Join the movement. Sign the petition. Share your voice.Because when it comes to diabetes in New Jersey, time's up.For interviews, corporate sponsorship inquiries, partnerships, or more information, contact:Diabetes FoundationGinine CilentiExecutive Director...#####About the Diabetes FoundationThe Diabetes Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to providing free programs, education, and resources to individuals living with or at risk for diabetes across New Jersey. For 35 years, the Foundation has helped thousands of people access the care and support needed to manage and prevent diabetes. Through statewide awareness, prevention, and management initiatives, we offer barrier-free services, including the only known Diabetes Navigation Program, accredited education, and immediate, no-cost support-no insurance required and no wait times. Our mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of financial or healthcare barriers, has the tools and guidance to lead a healthier life and prevent complications. For more information, visit .Sources:

