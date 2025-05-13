The Encorps Summer Learning Summit Highlights Important Topics In STEM And Education

A Day of Exploration and Innovation: EnCorps STEM Learning Summit Offers Educators and STEM Professionals Hands-On Learning Experiences.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“The EnCorps Learning Summit stands as our signature professional development event where STEM industry expertise converges with educational innovation to transform teaching and learning approaches. Each year brings fresh exploration of cutting-edge topics. Whether you're a seasoned industry professional considering the classroom or an educator seeking renewed inspiration, the Summit provides that rare synergistic environment where meaningful connections form, practical strategies emerge, and your passion for improving STEM education finds both purpose and community.” -

Angel Beamer, National Programs Director

The annual EnCorps STEM Learning Summit: Connection, Collaboration, and Innovation, will take place Sunday, August 3rd, 2025 at 8:30am at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, California!

This year's exciting event is all about inspiring educators and STEM professionals. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with:

-Best practices, classroom solutions, and getting students workforce ready we're set to inspire our STEM leaders!

- Immersive, tailored onsite experiences

- Exclusive swag gift bags

- Insightful educational panels and fireside chats on trending topics

- Networking opportunities with peers and fellow educators

- A celebratory awards night honoring STEM thought leaders and changemakers

- Mental health and wellness activities designed to recharge your energy and provide a moment of calm

- An inspiring keynote address

- Opportunities to mentor and empower the next generation of leaders.

This event is FREE to EnCorps educators and partners and will provide a fun and interactive way to explore educational concepts and topics and foster critical thinking and solution based learning. STEM professionals and educators can attend with a donation of $250 which includes a full day ticket to the summit, all meals, a VIP swag bag, and a full day of networking!

Registration for the Learning Summit is now open and can be completed online at . Early registration is encouraged as space may be limited. The registration deadline is June 30, 2025. See you there!

EnCorps addresses the shortage of qualified STEM teachers in public schools by connecting STEM professionals with highly effective educators, ensuring students in under-resourced communities receive quality STEM education and mentorship. The EnCorps STEM Teachers Program® recruits, and supports STEM professionals and individuals with advanced STEM degrees to explore teaching, offering a sustainable solution to the STEM teacher shortage. The EnCorps STEMx Tutors Program provides targeted math support to middle school students through volunteer STEM professionals, subject-matter experts, and STEM college students, building their abilities and confidence before high school. The EnCorps CTE Teacher Training program offers school districts a solid foundation for their new CTE teachers by providing classroom pedagogy and best practices with the goal of improving CTE teacher retention and success. Founded in 2007, EnCorps Inc. is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit.



