BD Launches Landmark Cell Analyzer Featuring Breakthrough Spectral And Real-Time Cell Imaging Technologies

Additional advancements on the BD FACSDiscoverTM A8 Cell Analyzer are specifically designed to power translational research. Highlights include:



High-throughput, walkaway automation that enables best-in-class cost-per-insight economics

New intuitive software workflows that allow for effective management of large datasets, for improved system usability Seamless pairing with the industry-leading ecosystem of BD FACSDiscoverTM Cell Sorters and BD Reagents

"The BD FACSDiscoverTM A8 Cell Analyzer signals an exciting step forward for researchers in areas like immuno-oncology that require tools delivering excellent reproducibility and performance, while managing budget constraints," said Rui Gardner, head of Flow Cytometry Core Facility at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an early access collaboration site. "Our investigators have already learned so much using this new technology, and we look forward to performing deep immunophenotyping for high-fidelity biomarker discovery to elucidate insights that can advance research and improve human health."

Steve Conly, worldwide president of BD Biosciences, added, "Translational research, in particular, is growing at a rapid pace and the BD FACSDiscoverTM A8 Cell Analyzer combines advanced science with ease of use to empower, like never before, scientists developing the next generation of potentially life-changing therapies. Paired with the BD FACSDiscoverTM S8 Cell Sorter, and alongside our advancements in software, informatics, and reagents, this landmark cell analyzer will enable new dimensions of possibilities in one state-of-the-art ecosystem."

New software innovations launching alongside the instrument include the latest version of BD FACSChorusTM Software, which simplifies workflows on both the BD FACSDiscoverTM A8 Cell Analyzer as well as FACSDiscoverTM S8 Cell Sorter, and the faster, easier-to-use analysis software FlowJoTM v11. All three products will be featured at the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry CYTO 2025 event at booth 615 from May 31 to June 4 in Denver. The BD FACSDiscoverTM A8 Cell Analyzer is now available to order through local sales representatives, and through a forthcoming FACSDiscoverTM Partner Program initially in select regions that gives customers added flexibility and support. More information is available at bdbiosciences .

