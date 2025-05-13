403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Chief: Joint Vision Needed To Address Int'l Economic Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 13 (KUNA) - Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit called on Tuesday for a joint Arab vision to deal with "the dangerous turmoil in the international economic system and to address the accelerating and dangerous global developments, especially in the economic field".
This came in his speech before the Economic and Social Council's meeting at the ministerial level in preparation for the Arab Development Summit, which is hosted in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
"It is important for visions to take into account the decline of globalization and the rise of protectionist measures, which will push everyone to enhance cooperation and integration at the regional level in order to ensure the prosperity of markets and the safety of supply and delivery networks, especially in times of crisis," he said.
He believed that Arab countries could be in a much better position if they dealt with these emerging challenges with a collective vision and by adopting a flexible, participatory approach that accommodates everyone and leaves no one behind.
He noted that the draft agenda for the development summit included a number of important topics, which involved initiatives, projects, and work programs related to the areas of Arab economic integration, energy, social protection, health, education, women, youth, sustainable financing, and the Arab Vision 2045.
He stressed that ensuring a decent life for Arab citizens required basic needs of food, clothing and housing, preserving freedoms, maintaining dignity and various rights guaranteed by all charters and treaties.
He pointed out that several Arab countries have witnessed a significant increase in that matter in the recent period, and have adopted national strategies to meet the needs of the citizen and respond to his various requirements.
He concluded his speech by calling for the exchange of expertise to achieve the maximum possible benefits from successful Arab experiences in this regard, in a way that contributes to activating the Arab structure and developing its performance. (end)
ahh
This came in his speech before the Economic and Social Council's meeting at the ministerial level in preparation for the Arab Development Summit, which is hosted in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
"It is important for visions to take into account the decline of globalization and the rise of protectionist measures, which will push everyone to enhance cooperation and integration at the regional level in order to ensure the prosperity of markets and the safety of supply and delivery networks, especially in times of crisis," he said.
He believed that Arab countries could be in a much better position if they dealt with these emerging challenges with a collective vision and by adopting a flexible, participatory approach that accommodates everyone and leaves no one behind.
He noted that the draft agenda for the development summit included a number of important topics, which involved initiatives, projects, and work programs related to the areas of Arab economic integration, energy, social protection, health, education, women, youth, sustainable financing, and the Arab Vision 2045.
He stressed that ensuring a decent life for Arab citizens required basic needs of food, clothing and housing, preserving freedoms, maintaining dignity and various rights guaranteed by all charters and treaties.
He pointed out that several Arab countries have witnessed a significant increase in that matter in the recent period, and have adopted national strategies to meet the needs of the citizen and respond to his various requirements.
He concluded his speech by calling for the exchange of expertise to achieve the maximum possible benefits from successful Arab experiences in this regard, in a way that contributes to activating the Arab structure and developing its performance. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment