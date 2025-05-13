Genvivo Highlights GEN2 Phase 1 Data And GEN-1013 Preclinical Data At The 2025 American Society Of Gene + Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting



GEN2 is well tolerated with minimal toxicity and signs of pharmacodynamic activity in an ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion trial. GEN-1013 was studied in aggressive murine cancer models using both IV and IT administration; prolonged survival, potent immune responses, and safe IL-12 serum levels were observed.

SAN MARINO, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenVivo, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a patented, off-the-shelf vector platform to combat cancer by activating the patient's immune system against the breadth of the patient's own tumor antigens, is presenting updated Phase 1 clinical data on GEN2 and preclinical data on GEN-1013 at the 2025 American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, May 13th – 17th, in New Orleans, LA.

GEN2, a non-replicating mRNA vector, delivers a dual payload comprised of an enhanced prodrug-activating enzyme (HSV-eTK) and the cytokine GM-CSF for stimulation of the immune system against patient-specific tumor antigens, thereby creating a personalizing anti-tumor effect. Early Phase 1 clinical data (NCT06391918) demonstrates that GEN2 is well tolerated and shows signs of pharmacodynamic activity.

Abstract Title :“Phase 1 Study of GEN2, A Personalizing Gene Therapy Vector, in Adult Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumor Malignancies”

Session Date and Time for Poster Presentation : Thursday, May 15 – 5:30 – 7:00 PM CT

Abstract Number : 1845



GEN2 has minimal toxicity and no Dose Limiting Toxicities (DLTs) over the IV dose ranges (3.4E6 TU/kg to 2E8 TU/kg) to date.

Signs of pharmacodynamic activity including GM-CSF levels and vector persistence in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), are observed during the dosing cycle. Once the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) is established, the protocol will open three expansion arms: hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), hormone positive breast cancer, and cutaneous malignancies. Assessment of paired biopsies is underway. Additional cohorts will be initiated with GEN2 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI-refractory melanoma, HCC).



GEN-1013, a non-replicating mRNA vector, delivers a dual payload comprised of an enhanced prodrug-activating enzyme (HSV-eTK) and the immunostimulatory cytokine IL-12 to enhance cytolytic activity and tumor infiltration by NK cells and cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) without the systemic toxicities associated with past IL-12 therapies. The results highlight GEN-1013's potential as a transformative therapy for solid tumors, leveraging localized IL-12 expression to stimulate potent immune responses while minimizing toxicity. GenVivo is further developing GEN-1013 with a planned IND-filing mid-2026.

Abstract Title :“Safety and Efficacy Evaluation of Retroviral Vectors GEN-1018 and GEN-1013 Toward Clinical Translation for In Vivo Immuno-gene Therapy and Combined Suicide Gene Therapy”

Session Title : Cancer: F1 – Immunotherapy and Cancer Vaccines

Session Date and Time for Poster Presentation : Tuesday, May 13 – 6:00 - 7:30pm CT

Abstract Number : 709



89% of mGEN-1013 IV-treated CT26 implanted tumor animals (in the absence of GCV) reached the predetermined study endpoint compared to 11% of the vehicle control animals. (As human IL-12 is inactive in wild type mice, a mouse surrogate vector encoding for mouse IL-12 (mIL-12) is used).

Notably, immune activation in peripheral blood immune cells was observed with both IV and IT administration, correlating with the presence of intratumoral GEN-1013-transduced T cells.

GEN-1013 administration resulted in production of IL-12 to stimulate anti-tumor immune responses without approaching any level of serum IL-12 toxicity. mGEN-1013 administration is safe and well-tolerated in BALB/c mice at an efficacious dose level within these studies. Comprehensive pharmacology and toxicology assessments to optimize GEN-1013 dose and schedule are in progress.

