Rosatom Will Support Vietnam In Building Nuclear Power Plant

Rosatom State Corporation of Russia and Vietnam have signed an interdepartmental roadmap for developing nuclear technologies in Vietnam until 2030. The roadmap covers the construction of a nuclear science and technology center, fuel supply for the research reactor in Da Lat, the participation of the Vietnamese side in the Consortium“International Research Center based on the MBIR reactor,” and the training of personnel for the Vietnamese nuclear industry.

The document was recently signed in Russia by Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, and Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Science and Technology of Vietnam.

“For decades, research has been the flagship activity of our cooperation. In the 1980s, Soviet specialists restarted a research reactor built by the Americans, and now Vietnamese specialists have ordered us a new research reactor.

We have already entered the site in the south of the country, in Dong Nai province, near Ho Chi Minh City. And that is where a powerful, modern, and, presumably, the best research reactor in Southeast Asia will appear soon,” said Alexey Likhachev.

“This visit by the Vietnamese delegation has marked the transition to a new stage of cooperation – the project to build a large nuclear power plant. We offer our“bestseller” – the VVER-1200 reactor. Certainly, negotiations should take place to clarify the technical aspects and financial support. These negotiations have started today.”

In January 2025, Rosatom Energy Projects (a subsidiary of Rosatom ) and Vietnam Electricity, EVN, signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

The MBIR International Research Center is being established based on the MBIR reactor. The scientific team will consist of Russian and foreign scientists and researchers. To join the MBIR project, new members enter into the consortium agreement that provides a legal basis for the parties' relationship, defining the participants' rights and obligations regarding the use of the MBIR reactor after it is commissioned.