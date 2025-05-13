403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Denies U.S. Allegations of Trade Threat to Mediate Pakistan Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Ministry officials have rejected allegations that the United States threatened to cut trade in order to mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
In a White House briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump asserted that his intervention played a key role in de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear powers. He stated that at a critical juncture in the standoff, he had told both countries: “I was 'gonna do a lot of trade with you, let's stop it',” claiming this approach contributed to easing the situation.
The conflict intensified following India's May 7 airstrikes on suspected terrorist sites in Pakistan-controlled territory, known as Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in April.
Trump also claimed credit for facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10, expressing confidence in its long-term stability. He stated, “On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan – the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons. Ending a dangerous conflict between two nations with lots of nuclear weapons. And they were going at it hot and heavy, and it was seemingly not going to stop.”
In a White House briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump asserted that his intervention played a key role in de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear powers. He stated that at a critical juncture in the standoff, he had told both countries: “I was 'gonna do a lot of trade with you, let's stop it',” claiming this approach contributed to easing the situation.
The conflict intensified following India's May 7 airstrikes on suspected terrorist sites in Pakistan-controlled territory, known as Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in April.
Trump also claimed credit for facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10, expressing confidence in its long-term stability. He stated, “On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan – the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons. Ending a dangerous conflict between two nations with lots of nuclear weapons. And they were going at it hot and heavy, and it was seemingly not going to stop.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment