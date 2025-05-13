403
Shakespeare museum is to be ‘decolonized’
(MENAFN) The Shakespeare place of origin Trust (SBT) is preparing to “decolonize” its lengthy museum assembly, after study alleged that William Shakespeare’s heritage has been utilized to push ‘white supremacy’, according to a news agency.
The study explained on Sunday that “Shakespeare’s work has played a part in this.”
Furthermore, by examining and exploring the “continued impact of Empire”, that is done by the SBT, which manages estate related to Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Avon and stores main archival materials.
The follow up allegedly follows a 2022 research done featuring Dr. Helen Hopkins from Birmingham City University, who which critiqued the trust’s leisuring as they want to show Shakespeare as a “universal” mastermind, a concept that presumably “benefits the ideology of white European supremacy.”
The study claimed that depicting the English playwright’s work as the stake for great art builds the idea that “white Anglo-centric, Eurocentric, and increasingly ‘West-centric’ worldviews that continue to do harm in the world today.”
