Ancelotti’s Arrival Kindles Hope for Brazil’s National Team
(MENAFN) Brazilian media outlets have responded with a mix of relief and renewed hope following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach of the national men’s football team, viewing the move as a pivotal moment for a side seeking direction.
Folha de S.Paulo described Ancelotti as "the Brazilian Football Confederation's bet to fix the team at the end of a chaotic cycle." The paper noted that the experienced coach "has just over a year to give direction to a team adrift since the last World Cup," pointing toward the 2026 tournament as his key challenge. It added that the 65-year-old is expected to bring stability to a squad plagued by internal issues, mirrored by similar dysfunction within the federation itself.
The newspaper also highlighted that CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues had spent two years pursuing the former Real Madrid coach. According to Folha, the hiring, praised by Rodrigues as a "declaration to the world that we are determined to reclaim the top of the podium," was also seen as a move to reinforce his leadership amid ongoing accusations of corruption and misconduct.
Globo Esporte stressed the pressing nature of the decision, reporting that "Rodrigues had no time to lose." The outlet disclosed that Ancelotti had already reached out to Brazil star Neymar to gauge his interest in being part of the new era, and also contacted midfielder Casemiro—whom he previously managed at Real Madrid—as well as other trusted individuals to help solidify his decision.
