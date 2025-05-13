403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brunei Man Gets 16-Month Sentence for Stealing iPhone 11
(MENAFN) A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 16 months in prison by Brunei’s Magistrate Court on Monday after being convicted of stealing an iPhone 11 from a store near the capital.
The man, identified as Mohd Noramir Jamil, had pleaded guilty to the theft, which could have led to a sentence of up to seven years and a fine, according to local news outlet.
The incident occurred on May 3, when Mohd Noramir entered the shop and noticed an iPhone 11 left unattended on a table next to a desktop computer. Ensuring the area was clear of people, he seized the opportunity, took the phone, and left the store.
The phone, belonging to a shop employee, was quickly discovered missing, prompting the employee to notify the store owner. Meanwhile, Mohd Noramir went to a bus stop in the capital and sold the stolen iPhone for 50 Brunei dollars (approximately $38.33 USD) at a nearby mobile phone shop.
The man, identified as Mohd Noramir Jamil, had pleaded guilty to the theft, which could have led to a sentence of up to seven years and a fine, according to local news outlet.
The incident occurred on May 3, when Mohd Noramir entered the shop and noticed an iPhone 11 left unattended on a table next to a desktop computer. Ensuring the area was clear of people, he seized the opportunity, took the phone, and left the store.
The phone, belonging to a shop employee, was quickly discovered missing, prompting the employee to notify the store owner. Meanwhile, Mohd Noramir went to a bus stop in the capital and sold the stolen iPhone for 50 Brunei dollars (approximately $38.33 USD) at a nearby mobile phone shop.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment