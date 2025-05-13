Exciting New Food And Drink Area Coming To Stirling Highland Games 2025 With Eventscotland Support

MENAFN - Pressat) Organiser's Ceangail are thrilled to announce that EventScotland has granted funding to support the Stirling Highland Games in 2025. This generous grant will facilitate the creation of a dedicated food and drinks area, significantly enhancing the event experience for attendees and expanding opportunities for Scottish producers within the traders' village.

The addition of this new area will be a testament to Scotland's rich culinary heritage and diverse food and drink scene. Visitors to the Stirling Highland Games can look forward to seeing many producers showcasing their wares, turning quality Scottish produce into innovative culinary creations.

Stirling Highland Games President Matt McGrandles advised,“We want our visitors to sample a variety of Scottish produce as part of their event experience with us, but also, to connect these producers with a wider audience. I welcome the support from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland, as we look to bring this amazing opportunity to life.”

EventScotland's commitment to supporting national tourism through initiatives like this is welcomed by the organisers. As the Stirling Highland Games event continues to attract more visitors each year, driving economic growth in the city, its appetite to create more memorable experiences for them is strengthened by EventScotland's support.

Rebecca Edser, Head of EventScotland, said:“We are proud to support the development of Stirling Highland Games new food and drink area as part of EventScotland's National Events Funding Programme. Locals and visitors will have a flavoursome time, experiencing Scotland's culinary depth and fine produce. Coupled with all the other Games activities and entertainment, it is sure to be a great day out for all. Events like these play an important role in our communities, giving us the chance to connect, share and enjoy memorable experiences."

Locals and visitors alike will not only enjoy a festival-style atmosphere in this new area of the event but will also be encouraged to engage with producers, learn about their crafts, and appreciate the stories behind the products they enjoy creating.

The Stirling Highland Games is a celebration of Scotland's culture and heritage, featuring traditional events such as caber tossing, athletics, and Highland dancing. With additional food and drinks producers, the Traders Village now promises to be the largest showcase in the area, with over 60 traders for visitors to enjoy.

A call for Scotland's producers, interested in showcasing their product to thousands of visitors, are encouraged to submit an expression of interest form. The registration link is located online in the footer of the Stirling Highland Games website.

Stirling Highland Games will be held on Saturday 16th August at Stirling Sports Village from 10:00 until 17:00. Visitors can buy discounted tickets online in advance at or at the gates on the day at full price.