Miral Recycles Returns To Yas Mall For Second Edition Of Eco-Conscious Creativity

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The event is geared towards children between 8 and 16 years of age and will take place at The Welcome Pavilion, The Fountains at Yas Mall from 29 – 30 May.







Abu Dhabi, UAE- May 2025: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced the second edition of its creative upcycling event,“Miral Recycles” at The Fountains at Yas Mall from 29 – 30 May for members of the public and schools in Abu Dhabi.

The community event aims to inspire children and youth between the ages of 8 and 16 to learn about sustainability through playful and interactive workshops. They will discover the art of repurposing discarded items into inventive, practical crafts over two exciting days.

From creating pen holders using plastic bottles to crafting mobile phone holders and painting on glass water bottles, each workshop aims to spark creativity while promoting sustainability. The young participants will also learn how to craft toys using egg trays, create containers and decoupage art with cardboard rolls, and plant flowers in upcycled plastic bottle pots.

“Miral Recycles” is part of Miral's Group CSR strategy under the pillars of Environment, Education and Art. Building on the success of last year's event, this year's edition will feature a large-scale Superman sculpture created entirely from recycled materials contributed by students and the public over the two-day event. This collaborative artwork will be a powerful symbol of creativity and a lasting reminder of what can be achieved when communities unite to protect the planet and artistically reimagine waste.

The sessions are free to attend and will take place on May 29 from 3 pm – 5 pm and on 30 May from 3 pm – 7 pm. Each workshop is one hour long and will accommodate up to 25 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

