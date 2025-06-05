History Made: Jordan Qualify For First-Ever FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan have officially booked their ticket to the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, following a commanding 3–0 away win over Oman on Thursday and a favourable result in the other Group B clash, where South Korea defeated Iraq 2–0 in Basra.

It was a night of hope that turned into history, as Jordan not only delivered a dominant performance on the pitch but were also rewarded by results elsewhere - with South Korea's win ensuring the Kingdom's direct progression to the 2026 finals, regardless of the outcome of the final group match.

Ali Olwan was the hero of the night in Muscat, scoring a superb hat-trick to shock the home crowd at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, confidently slotting the ball past the goalkeeper after Jordan had dominated the half.

The second came just minutes into the second half, with Olwan finishing a sharp counterattack assisted by Yazan Al-Naimat. The third followed a similar pattern - lightning-fast transition play, with star winger Musa Al-Taamari feeding Olwan, who calmly completed his treble and sealed the result.

Jordan maintained control throughout the match, dictating the tempo and punishing Oman with their trademark clinical counterattacks. Coach Jamal Sellami's tactics proved spot-on once again, as his side balanced defensive solidity with explosive pace on the break.

Then came the news from Basra: South Korea, playing with a man advantage after Iraqi midfielder Ali Hamadi was sent off in the 26th minute, took control of their match and won 2–0 thanks to second-half goals from Kim Jin (63') and Oh Hyeon (82'). The result sent shockwaves across the group, as Iraq's loss meant Jordan mathematically secured second place - and with it, their long-sought World Cup qualification.

This outcome renders the final group match, set to take place in Amman on June 10 against Iraq, a celebration rather than a decider for Jordan. With 16 points and an unassailable lead over Iraq, the national team can now prepare for the 2026 World Cup with pride and relief.

It's a monumental moment for Jordanian football - a culmination of years of effort, heartbreak, and belief. From missing out in previous qualifying campaigns by the slimmest of margins to now standing among the world's elite, the national team has delivered a chapter that will be remembered for generations.

With history made, the Kingdom looks ahead with hope, pride, and the thrill of what's to come on football's biggest stage.