Hyundai To Unveil Ioniq 6 N In London Next Week

Hyundai Motor announced Thursday that it will reveal its all-electric Ioniq 6 N high-performance model in London next week, ahead of its official domestic launch later this year. The company has also released a teaser film for the Ioniq 6 N electric sedan on its official YouTube channel, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The Ioniq 6 N, Hyundai's second high-performance electric model following the popular Ioniq 5 N, will be showcased at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed next Thursday. The company's press release highlighted the sedan's revolutionary features, which will likely set new benchmarks for performance in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The next-generation Ioniq 6 N is packed with cutting-edge technology, including advanced suspension geometry, N e-shift technology that replicates motorsport-inspired close gear ratios, and an N Drift Optimizer. The N Drift Optimizer allows drivers to fine-tune drift functionality through a wide range of customizable settings, ensuring maximum control and excitement on every corner.

“The Ioniq 6 N has been developed to offer the most engaging driving experience possible in an EV,” said Park Joon-woo, vice president and head of Hyundai's N Management Group.

The Ioniq 6 N continues to follow Hyundai's high-performance philosophy, with a focus on three core pillars: cornering agility, racetrack capability, and everyday usability-combining the thrills of a sports car with the practicality of an electric sedan. It is a vehicle that promises to redefine how people experience electric driving on both the road and the track.

With the growing demand for electric vehicles that don't compromise on performance, Hyundai is positioning the Ioniq 6 N to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model S Plaid and BMW i4 M50. It's not just about performance; Hyundai is also ensuring that the Ioniq 6 N delivers on everyday usability, making it a feasible option for daily drivers who want a dynamic ride without sacrificing practicality.

As the performance EV segment heats up, Hyundai's bold moves with the Ioniq 6 N could signal the beginning of a new era for electric sports sedans, pushing the limits of both speed and sustainability.