Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Delivers New Su-35S Fighter Jets

2025-05-13 04:18:01
(MENAFN) Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has handed over a fresh group of Su-35S multi-purpose fighter planes to the nation's Ministry of Defense, according to an official announcement made by the firm on Monday.

These 4++ generation jets successfully underwent complete factory trials and combat readiness assessments before being handed over to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

UAC, a branch functioning under Rostec State Corporation, confirmed that all technical inspections were finalized ahead of delivery.

The Su-35S aircraft is engineered to dominate aerial combat and neutralize land and sea-based threats across vast distances.

It is capable of performing missions in all weather situations and remains operational during both daytime and nighttime conditions.

Vadim Badekha, the Chief Executive Officer of UAC, stated that the organization is supplying these military aircraft in accordance with its 2025 manufacturing timeline.

“Our plants are meeting the targets set by the state defense order. We are also expanding production infrastructure to support future deliveries,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, UAC revealed that other fighter models such as the Su-35S, Su-34, and Su-57 are currently under various stages of manufacturing, highlighting the company's commitment to sustained military output.

