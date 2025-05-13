403
Egypt supports Russia’s peace discussions suggestion to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Egypt has expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to hold direct talks with Ukraine, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday. While maintaining a neutral stance on the conflict, Egypt continues to advocate for dialogue and a peaceful resolution.
On Sunday, Putin urged Ukraine to resume talks that were suspended in 2022, proposing that discussions take place on May 15 in Istanbul, Türkiye, without any preconditions. Egypt welcomed these "constructive diplomatic efforts" aimed at peacefully resolving the conflict.
Ukraine, supported by several Western European countries, has insisted that Russia agree to a ceasefire as a precondition for negotiations, a demand that Russia has rejected, calling it an ultimatum. In response to calls from US President Donald Trump for Ukraine to accept Putin’s offer for direct talks, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated he would be in Türkiye on Thursday to meet Putin. However, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine still expects a "full and lasting ceasefire" before meaningful diplomacy can begin.
Russia has repeatedly dismissed Ukraine's truce demands, arguing that Kiev would use the pause to rearm. The Kremlin also accused Ukraine of violating previous ceasefire agreements, including a US-brokered 30-day truce and two Russian-offered ceasefires over Easter and Victory Day.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Moscow is committed to resuming direct talks in Istanbul without preconditions.
Putin’s peace talks initiative has also received backing from China, which called for a “fair, lasting, binding peace agreement” through negotiations. Vietnam and Venezuela have also shown support, with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro asserting that the proposal reflects the views of the majority of Latin American and Caribbean governments.
