UK suggests tighter immigration regulations
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has introduced a set of stricter immigration policies aimed at reducing the number of foreigners entering the UK, reflecting growing public dissatisfaction with high migration levels.
Outlined in a government white paper released Monday, the proposed changes include doubling the residency period required for citizenship from five to ten years, increasing English language requirements, raising the salary threshold for skilled workers, and halting overseas recruitment in the social care sector.
In a post on X, Starmer declared, “My government will take back control of our borders.” Immigration continues to rank as a top concern for UK citizens, alongside issues with the National Health Service (NHS), according to an Ipsos poll conducted earlier this year.
The UK saw a sharp rise in immigration after 2004 when it opened its labor market to Eastern European countries that had joined the EU. The inability to control this influx played a major role in the 2016 Brexit referendum. However, despite leaving the EU, net migration nearly quadrupled between 2019 and 2023.
Critics have accused Starmer—who once opposed Brexit—of adopting rhetoric similar to that used by pro-Brexit figures. They argue that the Labour Party’s tougher stance is an attempt to counter the growing influence of the Reform UK party. Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer accused Starmer of mimicking Reform leader Nigel Farage, warning that such a shift won't protect Labour from losing ground to the right-wing party.
Reform UK has gained significant traction by tapping into anti-immigration and anti-establishment sentiment. In the 2024 general election, the party won five parliamentary seats and captured 14.3% of the national vote. Its success continued in recent local elections, where it won 677 council seats, took control of ten councils, and secured two mayoralties.
The UK's political shift mirrors a broader trend across Europe, where right-wing and Eurosceptic parties have entered ruling coalitions in countries like Italy, Finland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, and the Czech Republic.
