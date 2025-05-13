Wheelchair Market Projected To Hit USD 9.68 Billion By 2032 Fueled By Aging Population & Tech-Powered Mobility Solutions – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising disability rates, elderly care demand, and smarter electric wheelchair innovations are transforming the global wheelchair market landscape. Austin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheelchair Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global Wheelchair Market was valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.68 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21% over the forecast period. The wheelchair industry is gaining momentum, driven by the demand for assistive mobility aids triggered by an aging population, rising disability levels, and technological advancements in mobility devices. Enhanced government assistance of disability care and reimbursement policies is further stimulating global market growth.

Get a Sample Report of Wheelchair Market@ Market Overview Wheelchairs are increasingly being sought after around the globe as the growing needs of the aging population for mobility aids interact with rising rates of chronic disease and physical disability. Additionally, significant improvements in lightweight manual models and electric wheelchair technology are enhancing user ease and mobility. Government funding of accessible facilities and favorable insurance reimbursement for mobility aids continue to fuel the market. Indicating a 6.34% CAGR, the US wheelchair market will grow to USD 2.65 billion in 2032 from USD 1.53 billion currently. This regional growth is being spurred by increased awareness of mobility aid accessibility, along with improved product personalization and intelligent wheelchair functionality. Homecare products designed for elderly and mobility-impaired individuals are also under close observation by market players. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Carex Health Brands, Inc. – Carex Classic Wheelchair, Carex Transport Chair

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing – Silver Sport Wheelchair, Cruiser III Wheelchair, Fly Lite Transport Chair, IntelliPAP Travel Wheelchair

Graham-Field Health Products Inc. – Everest & Jennings Advantage Wheelchair, Lumex Hybrid LX Rollator/Transport Chair

Invacare Corporation – Tracer SX5, TDX SP2 Power Wheelchair, Top End Crossfire All Terrain, AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair

Medline Industries, LP – Medline K4 Lightweight Wheelchair, Excel 2000 Wheelchair, Medline Ultralight Transport Chair

Sunrise Medical LLC – Quickie Q500 M Power Wheelchair, Zippie Voyage, Quickie 2, Breezy Ultra 4

Karman Healthcare – Ergo Flight, S-115 Ergonomic Wheelchair, XO-202 Standing Wheelchair, KM5000 Reclining Wheelchair

Quantum Rehab – Edge 3 Power Chair, 4Front 2 Power Wheelchair, Q6 Edge Z

Numotion – Custom Manual Wheelchairs, Power Assist Devices, Complex Power Chairs (via OEM partnerships)

Pride Mobility Products Corp. – Jazzy Elite ES, Go Chair, Jazzy Air 2, Jazzy Passport Seating Matters – Phoenix Chair, Monaco Chair, Atlanta Chair, Sorrento Chair Wheelchair Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.18 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.68 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

Grossing more than 67.4% in global revenue, manual wheelchairs dominated the market in 2023. Their easy maintenance, ease of use, and affordability serve to account for their dominance. Especially where cost is an overriding consideration, such as low- to middle-income regions, hospitals and rehab facilities widely use manual wheelchairs for both short-term and long-term mobility support.

Battery-operated wheelchairs, meanwhile, are bound to grow fastest as consumer preference for comfort and independence increases. Individuals who are severely handicapped or aged people seeking indoor-outdoor mobility via batteries, in particular, favor them. Improvements in battery life, joystick operations, and advanced navigation technology promote their increased acceptance.

By Category:

With 74.4% market share, adults were the largest consumer base in 2023. The growing world geriatric population and the rise of age-related musculoskeletal disorders are the main reasons behind this segment's predominance. Disorders such as arthritis, spinal cord damage, and post-stroke disability bring with them a demand for movement aids among this population.

With manufacturers and medical professionals focusing on ergonomically shaped, customizable, and lightweight mobility solutions for disabled children, the pediatric wheelchairs segment is likely to grow rapidly. The growth of the segment is also assisted by enhanced identification and treatment of congenital mobility issues and cerebral palsy.

By Application:

At a 38.4% value share, rehab centers emerged as the highest-grossing application sector in 2023. Wheelchairs are usually employed in such centers, both temporary and long-term, for patient recovery programs. Increasing numbers of rehab centers and postoperative recovery programs, including mobility training, contribute further to driving demand.

Hospitals will most probably experience the fastest growth because the need for wheelchairs in long-term care facilities, emergency departments, and surgical recovery rooms increases. Demand is increasing directly from the global growth of hospital infrastructure and acute care therapies.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Wheelchair Market Segmentation

By Product



Manual Electric

By Category



Adult Pediatric

By Application



Homecare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Rehabilitation Centers

Regional Analysis

The North American region dominated the global wheelchair market in 2023, owing to large healthcare spending, advanced infrastructure, and sound refund systems. Key market players and widespread acceptance of technologically enhanced wheelchairs have contributed to emphasizing this dominance even more.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth. This is due to fast population aging in countries such as China and Japan, greater awareness of healthcare concerns, and government spending on disability and rehabilitation programs. In addition, promoting the adoption of premium mobility aids is rising disposable income levels in emerging economies.

Recent Developments



December 2024: Pride Mobility introduced the Go Go Super Portable and Jazzy Ultra-Light power wheelchairs at Medtrade. Both products are designed for utmost portability and convenience, and they are lightweight and compact. September 2024: Sunrise Medical launched the Empulse R90, a Red Dot award-winning push-assist device for hand-propelled wheelchairs, thus facilitating greater distances covered and reduced shoulder fatigue.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



The World Health Organisation puts the number of people globally who require wheelchairs at 75 million, and more than a billion people suffer from some form of impairment in general. An estimated 3.3 million Americans alone use wheelchairs for daily mobility; figures set to increase with population aging trends. Institutions such as hospitals and rehabilitation facilities contributed to over 55% of the wheelchair needs in 2023. Particularly in North America and Western Europe, hospitals contributed to approximately 35% of yearly procurement in urban settings.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Wheelchair Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Prevalence of Mobility Impairments and Disability Rates (2023)

5.2 Wheelchair Usage Penetration and Adoption Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Annual Wheelchair Units Sold, by Region (2020–2032)

5.4 Healthcare & Assistive Devices Spending, by Region (Government, Insurance, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.5 Aging Population Trends and Impact on Wheelchair Demand (2020–2032)

5.6 Rehabilitation & Long-Term Care Facility Growth, by Region (2020–2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Wheelchair Market by Product

8. Wheelchair Market by Category

9. Wheelchair Market by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Report

Patient Handling Equipment Market Report

Personal Mobility Device Market Report

Walking Aids Market Report

Assisted Walking Devices Market Report

Electric Wheelchair Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)