Hospitals Adopt Voir Bougie® to Enhance Airway Management Safety

- Matthew Etherington, owner of LSR HealthcareSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two of Sydney's leading hospitals - Nepean Hospital and Concord Hospital - have officially adopted the Voir Bougie, a breakthrough in tracheal intubation safety, into their clinical protocols.Voir Bougieis the only tracheal introducer with highly visible color-coded depth markers, designed to improve intubation accuracy while reducing the risk of serious complications such as pneumothorax, bleeding, or pneumomediastinum.Bougies have been consistently shown to improve intubation first pass success rates especially in difficult airway patients. However, the exact depth of insertion is not easy to determine with currently used 'unmarked or non-colored' plain bougies which can make their use potentially dangerous.Unlike traditional plain bougies, the Voir Bougie's innovative design lets you see insertion depth, providing clinicians with immediate visual feedback.Dr. Ian Seppelt, Senior Specialist in Intensive Care Medicine and Deputy Director of ICU at Nepean Hospital, praised the new tool:“I like the color markings on the Voir - they're especially useful for less experienced operators or in emergencies. We've been very happy since adopting the Voir as our primary bougie.”He added,“In critical airway situations where the vocal cords are visible but intubation is difficult, we teach that a bougie is the first step - and the Voir enhances that process significantly.”Both Nepean Hospital, a 520-bed tertiary teaching hospital, and Concord Hospital, a 500-bed general facility, are part of a growing movement across Australia prioritizing tools that combine precision, speed, and patient safety.“Medical teams immediately recognized the value of the Voir Bougie's color-coded markers,” said Matthew Etherington, owner of LSR Healthcare , the exclusive Australian distributor for Adroit Surgical products including the one size pediatric bébé Vie ScopeTM, Vie Scopeas well as the Voir Bougiewas glad that he could offer another layer of safety during intubation.“Both Nepean and Concord hospital medical teams could see that the Voir Bougies colored depth markers made bougie insertion fast and accurate as the colored bands immediately informs the user of the correct depth thereby avoiding penetrating injuries.Just as important is maintaining the bougie position during use which can also avoid accidental esophageal intubation. Medical teams within hospital and prehospital can now use a bougie that takes the guesswork out of their use. Using color coding to improve patient safety is nothing new and having this system on a bougie makes a whole world of sense”________________________________________For more information on the Voir Bougieand other Adroit Surgical products in Australia and New Zealand, contact:LSR Healthcare Pty Ltd📞 1300 859 767 (Australia)📞 0800 466 184 (New Zealand)✉ ...Adroit Surgical USA✉ ...📞 +1 877 7ADROIT

