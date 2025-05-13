403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OMODA & JAECOO Ushers in a New Era of High-Performance Hybrid Mobility with SHS Technology in the UAE
(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 12 May 2025: As the UAE’s demand for advanced, sustainable mobility continues to grow, OMODA & JAECOO is set to redefine what hybrid performance means with the regional debut of its game-changing Super Hybrid System (SHS) — a platform that delivers superior acceleration, lower fuel consumption, and extended electric driving range compared to traditional internal combustion engines (ICE).
With successful rollouts of the J7 PHEV across global markets, JAECOO is now bringing its SHS technology to the UAE to meet the needs of a new generation of adventure-seeking, tech-driven drivers who demand both capability and responsibility.
“SHS is not just a powertrain — it’s a complete rethink of how hybrid SUVs should perform in real life,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.
“Our system outperforms many ICE vehicles in torque, fuel efficiency, and range. With the J7 already proving itself across multiple continents, we are proud to bring this innovation to the UAE and soon launch the next evolution with the J8 SHS.”
What Is SHS – Super Hybrid System?
The Super Hybrid System (SHS) is JAECOO’s proprietary plug-in hybrid technology platform that fuses electric efficiency with internal combustion muscle. Highlights include:
• Combined power output: 340 horsepower (255 kW)
• Torque: 525 N·m — exceeding many ICE rivals
• Pure EV range: Up to 90 km
• Combined driving range: Up to 1,200 km on one charge and tank
• Charge-sustaining fuel consumption: ≤6.0L/100km
• EV Silent Mode, regenerative braking, and multi-terrain drive settings
The system is supported by a high-efficiency hybrid engine (44.5% thermal efficiency) and a battery pack engineered to operate in temperatures reaching 60°C — making it ideal for the GCC climate.
Proven Performance. Now in the UAE.
The JAECOO J7 PHEV has already made headlines so many countries across the world. From long-distance hybrid drives to urban EV-only performance, the J7 has been widely recognized for outperforming segment benchmarks in both performance and endurance.
In the UAE, these achievements will be showcased through the Super Hybrid Marathon in Dubai to Riyadh — and the J7 Performance Challenge, where the vehicle will tackle sand dunes, rock crawls, and steep climbs with ease.
Next: The J8 SHS
Following the momentum of the J7, JAECOO will soon unveil its most advanced hybrid SUV to date: the JAECOO J8 SHS. Engineered with top-tier off-road capability, luxury interior craftsmanship, and a new iteration of the SHS platform, the J8 promises performance that outpaces traditional ICE SUVs in both desert terrain and urban mobility. More details on its UAE reveal will be shared in the coming weeks.
JAECOO’s mission is clear: bring global hybrid innovation to local roads, offering UAE drivers a smarter, bolder, and cleaner way to explore their world.
With successful rollouts of the J7 PHEV across global markets, JAECOO is now bringing its SHS technology to the UAE to meet the needs of a new generation of adventure-seeking, tech-driven drivers who demand both capability and responsibility.
“SHS is not just a powertrain — it’s a complete rethink of how hybrid SUVs should perform in real life,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.
“Our system outperforms many ICE vehicles in torque, fuel efficiency, and range. With the J7 already proving itself across multiple continents, we are proud to bring this innovation to the UAE and soon launch the next evolution with the J8 SHS.”
What Is SHS – Super Hybrid System?
The Super Hybrid System (SHS) is JAECOO’s proprietary plug-in hybrid technology platform that fuses electric efficiency with internal combustion muscle. Highlights include:
• Combined power output: 340 horsepower (255 kW)
• Torque: 525 N·m — exceeding many ICE rivals
• Pure EV range: Up to 90 km
• Combined driving range: Up to 1,200 km on one charge and tank
• Charge-sustaining fuel consumption: ≤6.0L/100km
• EV Silent Mode, regenerative braking, and multi-terrain drive settings
The system is supported by a high-efficiency hybrid engine (44.5% thermal efficiency) and a battery pack engineered to operate in temperatures reaching 60°C — making it ideal for the GCC climate.
Proven Performance. Now in the UAE.
The JAECOO J7 PHEV has already made headlines so many countries across the world. From long-distance hybrid drives to urban EV-only performance, the J7 has been widely recognized for outperforming segment benchmarks in both performance and endurance.
In the UAE, these achievements will be showcased through the Super Hybrid Marathon in Dubai to Riyadh — and the J7 Performance Challenge, where the vehicle will tackle sand dunes, rock crawls, and steep climbs with ease.
Next: The J8 SHS
Following the momentum of the J7, JAECOO will soon unveil its most advanced hybrid SUV to date: the JAECOO J8 SHS. Engineered with top-tier off-road capability, luxury interior craftsmanship, and a new iteration of the SHS platform, the J8 promises performance that outpaces traditional ICE SUVs in both desert terrain and urban mobility. More details on its UAE reveal will be shared in the coming weeks.
JAECOO’s mission is clear: bring global hybrid innovation to local roads, offering UAE drivers a smarter, bolder, and cleaner way to explore their world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment