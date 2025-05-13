403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey Backs Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced Turkey’s willingness on Monday to offer comprehensive assistance at every phase of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
This commitment came during a phone conversation with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where the two leaders also addressed bilateral relations and a range of regional and global concerns, according to a statement released by Turkey's presidency on the social media platform X.
"During the call, President Erdogan emphasized the significance of the will to resume direct talks between Russia and Ukraine and said that Türkiye stands ready to provide the necessary support at every stage of the process," the statement noted.
Erdogan further proposed that Ankara would welcome hosting representatives from both Russia and Ukraine in Turkey for renewed dialogue aimed at achieving peace.
President Erdogan highlighted that the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire would pave the way for substantial peace negotiations.
He urged both sides involved in the conflict to seize the current "window of opportunity" for diplomacy and avoid prolonging the crisis.
In response, Leader Zelenskyy conveyed his appreciation to Erdogan for his “support and readiness to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level.”
He underlined that a potential gathering in Turkey could mark a crucial advance toward halting the conflict.
Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of international partners actively monitoring any ceasefire agreement.
Furthermore, the Ukrainian leader reiterated Kyiv’s openness to engaging in direct discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “President Erdogan and I agreed to continue our joint efforts to ensure peace,” Zelenskyy stated.
This commitment came during a phone conversation with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where the two leaders also addressed bilateral relations and a range of regional and global concerns, according to a statement released by Turkey's presidency on the social media platform X.
"During the call, President Erdogan emphasized the significance of the will to resume direct talks between Russia and Ukraine and said that Türkiye stands ready to provide the necessary support at every stage of the process," the statement noted.
Erdogan further proposed that Ankara would welcome hosting representatives from both Russia and Ukraine in Turkey for renewed dialogue aimed at achieving peace.
President Erdogan highlighted that the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire would pave the way for substantial peace negotiations.
He urged both sides involved in the conflict to seize the current "window of opportunity" for diplomacy and avoid prolonging the crisis.
In response, Leader Zelenskyy conveyed his appreciation to Erdogan for his “support and readiness to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level.”
He underlined that a potential gathering in Turkey could mark a crucial advance toward halting the conflict.
Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of international partners actively monitoring any ceasefire agreement.
Furthermore, the Ukrainian leader reiterated Kyiv’s openness to engaging in direct discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “President Erdogan and I agreed to continue our joint efforts to ensure peace,” Zelenskyy stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment