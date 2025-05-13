EVOH For Packaging Market To Reach USD 3,432.8 Million By 2035, Driven By Demand For Food Preservation Solutions FMI

EVOH for Packaging Market

USA's pharma sector drives EVOH packaging growth, needing strong barriers for sensitive drugs. Market to grow at 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

- Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) for packaging market is poised for robust growth, with its size estimated to reach USD 2,148.0 million in 2025 and projected to expand further to USD 3,432.8 million by 2035. This represents a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035. Revenue from EVOH for packaging in 2024 stood at USD 2,077.1 million.EVOH for packaging is gaining significant traction across multiple end-use industries, with the food and beverage sector accounting for over 52% of market share during the forecast period. Its superior oxygen and moisture barrier properties make it an ideal choice for preserving freshness, preventing spoilage, and extending the shelf life of perishable products like meats, dairy, and ready-to-eat meals.Discover Growth Opportunities in the Market – Get Your Sample Report NowThe cast film segment is projected to hold more than 60% of the market share in the product types category throughout the forecast period. Cast film is highly preferred for food packaging applications because it is known for its uniform thickness, excellent transparency, and superior oxygen barrier properties.Its ability to meet high-performance requirements such as product clarity and shelf-life extension underscores its dominance in the segment.The global EVOH for packaging market is expected to grow 1.6 times by 2035, creating an incremental opportunity worth USD 1,355.7 million. The rising demand for sustainable, efficient, and visually appealing packaging solutions across industries continues to fuel this market's upward trajectory.Key Takeaways From the EVOH for Packaging Market.The global EVOH for packaging market achieved a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2024..Market value increased from USD 1,816.2 million in 2020 to USD 2,077.1 million in 2024..The Italian EVOH for packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% by 2035..In the USA, the pharmaceutical industry presents significant opportunities for EVOH for packaging, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.5% during the evaluation period..Thickness range of 19 to 50 microns is estimated to account for 41.2% of the market by 2035..Films & wraps are expected to dominate applications, holding a 35.4% market share by 2035.Unlock Future Potential – Dive into pioneering trends and transformative opportunities with our in-depth Plastic Packaging Industry Analysis .Prominent Drivers of the EVOH for Packaging Market1.Superior Barrier Properties: EVOH offers excellent barrier protection against oxygen, moisture, and gases, making it ideal for extending the shelf life of packaged products, especially in the food and beverage industry.2.Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging: As industries shift toward environmentally friendly solutions, EVOH's recyclability and reduced environmental footprint boost its adoption in sustainable packaging applications.3.Expansion in the Food and Beverage Industry: The increasing consumption of processed and packaged food drives the demand for EVOH due to its ability to maintain product freshness and prevent spoilage.4.Rising Popularity of Flexible Packaging: The growth of flexible packaging formats like pouches and films, which require high-performance barrier layers, supports the market expansion for EVOH materials.5.Regulatory Support for Food Safety: Stringent regulations in food packaging that emphasize safety, hygiene, and product integrity further promote the use of EVOH in compliant packaging solutions.Competitive LandscapeKey participants in the EVOH packaging business are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.Key Developments in EVOH for Packaging Market.In November 2024, Coveris announced investment in expanding its technical films capacity to meet the rising demand for high-performance packaging solutions..In March 2024, Kuraray Co., Ltd announced the investment in a new EVALTM EVOH resin plant in Singapore, Asia..In June 2024, Smurfit Kappa acquired Artemis Ltd., a Bag-in-Box packaging plant located in Shumen, Bulgaria.Get the Complete Story-Read More About Our Latest Report!Key Players in EVOH for Packaging Market.Kuraray Co., Ltd..Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.Smurfit Kappa Group.Mondi plc.Berry Global Group, Inc..Amcor plc.Coveris..Winpak LTD..Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH.Tipack Group.VF Verpackungen GmbH.Allvac.Flexipol (Synnovia company).The Supreme Industries Ltd..Vishaka Polyfab Pvt LtdEVOH for Packaging Market SegmentationBy Product Type:In terms of product type, the EVOH for packaging market is divided cast film and blown film.By Thickness:In terms of thickness, the EVOH for packaging market is segmented into up to 18 micron, 19 to 50 micron, 51 to 80 micron and above 80 micron.By Application:The application segment in the EVOH for packaging market includes films & wraps, pouches & bags, bottles, trays, plastic tubes and others.By End Use:End Users in the EVOH for packaging market include food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, electronics, chemicals and others.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The Frozen Food Packaging Machines Market size is projected to be worth USD 1,638.5 million in 2023. 