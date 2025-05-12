Jordan, Türkiye, Syria Hold Trilateral Talks To Support Syrian Reconstruction, Regional Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ankara, May 12 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held talks on Monday with his Turkish and Syrian counterparts, Hakan Fidan and Asaad Al-Shibani, during a trilateral meeting hosted by Türkiye. The discussions focused on mechanisms of cooperation to support the Syrian Arab Republic in its reconstruction efforts and in confronting challenges to its stability, security, sovereignty, and path forward.The three foreign ministers stressed the importance of institutionalizing cooperation between their countries in economic, political, and security fields. They underlined the necessity of this partnership to back Syria's reconstruction on foundations that ensure its unity, sovereignty, and the safety and security of its citizens.Prior to the trilateral meeting, Safadi held bilateral talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, which covered ways to strengthen Jordanian-Turkish relations and regional developments foremost among them, efforts to end the Israeli offensive on Gaza, reach a lasting ceasefire, and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.Safadi also held one-on-one talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Shibani, during which they discussed practical steps to deepen cooperation and address common challenges. The two ministers agreed to convene a broader meeting involving relevant ministers to advance collaboration across various sectors, in line with the establishment of a Higher Coordinating Council they had agreed upon during a meeting in Damascus last month.The ministers also discussed existing cooperation to counter drug and arms smuggling, and efforts to confront terrorism.Speaking at a joint press conference following the trilateral meeting, Safadi said the talks reflected a unified position in support of Syria's stability, security, and sovereignty. He affirmed Jordan's commitment to joint action to help Syria overcome the challenges it faces after years of devastation and suffering."Our support for Syria is unwavering," Safadi said. "Our stand with Syria against threats to its security and stability is unwavering. A stable Syria is a pillar of regional stability. Ensuring a dignified, secure life for the Syrian people after years of hardship is a top priority for us."He stressed Jordan will spare no effort in backing Syria, adding that the meeting discussed practical steps to support institutional capacity-building and develop economic, trade, and investment ties that would benefit all parties.Safadi noted that his Turkish and Syrian counterparts and he also reviewed joint mechanisms to combat terrorism and the threat posed by ISIS, stressing that terrorism is not only a threat to Syria but to the region as a whole.He pointed to an earlier meeting hosted by Jordan for Syria's neighboring countries aimed at institutionalizing joint efforts to counter terrorism and protect both Syria and the region from its dangers.