The Anantara Zanzibar Resort Announces Flagship Culinary Partnership

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Anantara Zanzibar Resort & Residences - Africa's luxurious resort opening in 2027 - is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with world-renowned contemporary Japanese restaurant brand Sumosan. This collaboration brings one of the most sought-after global dining experiences to the shores of Zanzibar for the very first time.

From London to Bahrain, Courchevel to Berlin, Sumosan has become synonymous with refined Japanese cuisine and an elite dining atmosphere that resonates with global tastemakers. The partnership at Anantara Zanzibar will mark Sumosan's debut in East Africa.



The signature restaurant will be set along the coast, offering a curated a la carte menu in a design-forward space that mirrors both the sleek identity of Sumosan and the coastal elegance of Anantara Zanzibar. Sumosan delivers a contemporary flair and sophisticated flavors to its guests and is known for serving incredible sushi and sashimi of the highest quality, as well as innovative Japanese dishes.

“Not only does Sumosan provide a world class culinary experience, Sumosan creates art and puts it on a plate. We are proud to welcome them as our flagship culinary partner and to offer our guests and residents a truly world-class dining destination. Committed to working with only the best, Sumosan is set to be an integral part of our Resort when completed.

- Samuel Saba, CEO, Infinity Developments

The collaboration underlines Anantara Zanzibar's commitment to offering global luxury at every touchpoint - from branded residences and wellness rituals, to world-class hospitality and now, fine dining.

Sumosan at Anantara Zanzibar is set to open with the full resort launch in 2027, adding another global first to the resort's collection of exclusive experiences.



