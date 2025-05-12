IPT Well Solutions Named Project Management Partner For MGL's Exploration Program In Greenland's Jameson Land Basin

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IPT Well Solutions , a leading engineering and consulting firm serving the energy, CCUS, geothermal and industrial gas sector, announced its engagement by March GL Company (MGL) to provide project management, planning, and engineering services for an upcoming exploration drilling program in East Greenland's Jameson Land Basin.The Jameson Project is operated under a new joint venture between 80 Mile PLC (LSE: 80M, OTC: BLLYF) and MGL. This initiative targets one of the world's last undrilled, highly prospective basins, believed to hold significant quantities of industrial gases and natural liquids.Under this engagement, IPT Well Solutions will lead the planning, engineering and execution oversight for the initial exploration wells. The objective is to confirm the basin's potential for large-scale resource development with a focus on helium, hydrogen, natural gas and condensate."IPT Well Solutions brings over 30 years of global experience managing complex drilling operations in frontier and emerging energy markets," said Neel Duncan, Managing Director at IPT Well Solutions.“We are proud to support MGL and 80 Mile PLC in advancing this ambitious and environmentally responsible exploration effort.”

