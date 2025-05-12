Propagate Content Acquires Parker Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The acquisition adds Parker Management's impressive roster of 85+ diverse social media creators to Propagate's extensive talent portfolio, which already includes representation firms Artists First, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Select Management Group. This merger marks a significant and strategic bet on the future of media, and a major shift in how talent is being represented, monetized, and integrated into the broader entertainment and media landscape. Together, Propagate Content and Parker Management represent a new kind of full-spectrum talent powerhouse-spanning Hollywood, literacy, publishing, and the social platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Substack, LTK, and more where culture is made.

"Digital creators have fundamentally transformed the media landscape and how audiences consume content," said Ben Silverman, Chairman of Propagate Content. "By bringing Parker Management into the Propagate family, we're doubling down on our commitment to representing the most influential voices across all platforms. Lindsay and her team have built an exceptional agency with a proven track record of authentic storytelling and brand partnership success."

Founded in 2017, Parker Management has established itself as a leader in digital talent representation, boasting one of the most well-rounded, results-driven talent rosters in the industry. The management company has fostered collaborations between influencers and major brands, including Disney, Amazon, Hyundai, Nordstrom, Nike, Target, Walmart, Jack Daniels, Ford, and The Home Depot. Parker Management works seamlessly with brands and agencies to support their marketing efforts and will strategically utilize Propagate's resources and expertise to continue to propel their creators' businesses. Committed to maintaining what makes the agency unique, Lindsay sought a partnership that was both authentic and aligned with the agency's mission to put the good in social media.

"After a long process of exploring some potential partnerships with some of the biggest players in our industry, it became abundantly clear that Propagate best matched our desire to fill a large gap in our industry. We share the same desire to not only be the best, most powerful place for digital talent representation and endeavors, but we both understand that the formula to make a big impact in this industry is being the best to work with and offering exceptional experiences to talent and brands." said Lindsay Nead, Founder of Parker Management. "Ben, Howard, and the entire Propagate team share our commitment to authentic storytelling and our belief in the power of digital creators. Together, we'll provide incredible opportunities for our talent, while delivering even more value to brand partners through savvy campaigns across digital media."

"Lindsay has pioneered a talent-first approach that aligns perfectly with our vision at Propagate," said Howard T. Owens, Co-CEO of Propagate Content. "Parker Management's expertise in influencer marketing and brand partnerships complements our existing talent representation services and creates exciting new opportunities for collaboration. Through the acquisition, we're accelerating our strategy to be at the forefront of the evolving creator economy."

About Propagate Content

Propagate Content, founded in 2015 by Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens, is a multi-genre, award-winning content powerhouse with offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Paris. Known for its dynamic range of hit shows, Propagate Content boasts successes such as the iconic Chopped franchise for the Food Network, the Emmy-winning documentary In Her Hands for Netflix, the Emmy-nominated sports documentary series Untold for Netflix, and the upcoming animated Lulu Is a Rhinoceros for Apple+, as well as Stick (also for Apple+) starring Owen Wilson, and the Nanette Burstein-directed official SBF documentary. The company's acclaimed documentaries division is a market leader with successes including the Emmy-nominated Hillary for Hulu, LFG for HBO Max, and Anna Nicole Smith for Netflix. Propagate Content's Fuego division produced the Latin music show La Firma for Netflix and the first Spanish-language comedy for Peacock, 90 Minutos, premiering soon. Our corporate portfolio includes industry leaders such as Electus (You vs. Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Jane the Virgin, Fashion Star), Big Breakfast (Adam Ruins Everything, Hot Date), Notional (Chopped franchise), and leading talent and digital management firms Artists First, Authentic, and Select Management, cementing our status as a trailblazer in innovative and compelling content and talent representation across all platforms.

About Parker Management

Founded in 2017 by Lindsay Nead, Parker Management is a premier digital talent management company dedicated to making creator businesses thrive. With a carefully curated, diverse roster of top-tier talent, Parker Management goes beyond traditional management to provide a personalized, concierge-level service that ensures both professional success and a balanced life. Known for building lasting, impactful relationships with each creator, Parker Management elevates its influence while fostering a sense of community. By connecting talent with the right brand partnerships and resources, Parker Management maximizes their potential and drives exponential growth. At Parker Management, we believe in doing good while achieving greatness.

Media Contact:

