Mindful Nutrition Honors Mental Health Awareness Month With Donations To NAMI And WWP

Mindful Nutrition's sugar-free hot cocoa contains stevia leaf extract, a natural, plant-based alternative to added sugar.

Mindful Nutrition's Mindful Evening Hot Chocolate Mix is made with melatonin, L-theanine, and GABA for sleep support.

Mindful Nutrition is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month with two campaigns supporting NAMI and the Wounded Warrior Project.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mindful Nutrition, a veteran-owned company focused on promoting wellness through mindful living and premium hot cocoa mixes, is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month this May with two campaigns supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).

The first campaign takes place from Friday, May 9, through Sunday, May 11, 2025. During this time, customers will receive a 20% discount on their orders, and Mindful Nutrition will donate 10% of all sales from the period to NAMI. As one of the nation's leading mental health organizations, NAMI is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Their work includes education, peer support, public policy advocacy, and awareness-building. By contributing a portion of its proceeds to NAMI, Mindful Nutrition hopes to amplify the organization's efforts and encourage continued dialogue around mental health issues that affect people across all backgrounds.

Later in the month, the company will launch a second initiative tied to Memorial Day Weekend, from Friday, May 23, through Monday, May 26, 2025. This campaign will also feature a 20% discount for customers, and once again, 10% of proceeds will be donated - this time to the Wounded Warrior Project. WWP supports veterans and service members who have incurred physical or mental injuries during their time in the military, offering programs in mental health, physical wellness, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitation.

Memorial Day honors the lives of service members who have lost their life while in military service, and for Mindful Nutrition, a veteran-founded business, the weekend is also a moment to reflect on the unique challenges faced by veterans and their families. By directing funds toward the Wounded Warrior Project, the company hopes to contribute to ongoing efforts that provide meaningful assistance to those who have served their country.

For Mindful Nutrition, Mental Health Awareness Month is more than a date on the calendar. It's a moment to reflect on the connection between everyday wellness and mental well-being. The company was founded with a focus on supporting healthy habits and emotional balance, and its hot cocoa mixes were developed with those goals in mind. These cocoa blends are crafted using stevia instead of sugar and include ingredients like magnesium, ashwagandha, and melatonin , which are known to play a role in relaxation, stress reduction, and nervous system function. By offering a healthy alternative to conventional sweet treats, Mindful Nutrition aims to help people care for themselves in simple but meaningful ways.

About Mindful Nutrition:

Mindful Nutrition is a veteran-owned business dedicated to promoting well-being through mindful living and high-quality nutritional products. Founded by Army veteran and mental health advocate Josh Davis, the company creates premium cocoa blends and other drink mixes that are designed to nourish the whole self.

Josh Davis

Mindful Nutrition

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.