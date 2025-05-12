Ifocus Unveils New Brand Identity To Reflect Evolution, Growth, And Future Vision

iFOCUS Logo

- Lori MeltonKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iFOCUS Marketing & Advertising, a full-service digital marketing and advertising agency, proudly announces the launch of its refreshed brand identity. This significant transformation reflects the company's evolution, expanded capabilities, and commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that drive measurable results for clients nationwide.Rooted in its mission to help businesses achieve sustainable growth through data, creativity, and strategic vision, the new brand reflects the agency's forward-thinking approach and dedication to helping businesses thrive in today's fast-paced, tech-driven marketplace.“This rebrand is more than a new logo,” said Andrew Lukes, Chief Executive Officer.“It's a clear signal to our clients, our team, and our industry that we're focused on the future - on innovation, connection, and meaningful outcomes. We're focused on delivering strategies that not only meet the current needs of our clients, but also anticipate future trends and opportunities."The iFOCUS strategy, design, and content teams internally developed the rebrand, using the same proven, collaborative approach the agency brings to its client work.Since its founding, iFOCUS has evolved from a digital-first agency focused on execution to a comprehensive strategic partner offering a full suite of services - including paid media, SEO, branding, video production, and consulting. The rebrand honors that growth while setting the stage for what's next.“We're proud of where we've been, and even more excited about where we're headed,” said Lori Melton, Chief Marketing Officer.“This new identity gives us the platform to push boundaries and drive even greater results for our clients.”To explore the new brand and learn more about iFOCUS, visit .About iFOCUS Marketing & AdvertisingiFOCUS aspires to be your trusted architect in the digital-first marketing and advertising landscape, crafting customized strategies that align with your unique business objectives. Our insights drive innovation and inspire your audience - bringing your brand into focus.

