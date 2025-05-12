Horticulture Lighting Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 25.06 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 17% CAGR: Verified Market Research®
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|DETAILS
|STUDY PERIOD
|2020-2031
|BASE YEAR
|2023
|FORECAST PERIOD
|2024-2031
|HISTORICAL PERIOD
|2020-2022
|UNIT
|Value (USD Billion)
|KEY COMPANIES PROFIELD
|Hubbell, Inc., Signify Holding, OSRAM GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Heliospectra AB, Cree LED, Epistar Corp., Acuity Brands, Inc., Current Lighting Solutions, Inc., LEDiL Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd, Gavita International BV, Lumileds Holding BV.
|SEGMENTS COVERED
|By Lighting Type, By Lighting Technology, By Application, And By Geography.
|CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE
|Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Overview
Market Driver
Rising Demand for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) : The worldwide transition to Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) is markedly increasing the demand for sophisticated horticultural lighting systems. As urbanization intensifies, land becomes scarce, and climate conditions become erratic, cultivators are using indoor agricultural techniques like as vertical farming, hydroponics, and greenhouse growing to guarantee stable crop production. Horticultural lighting facilitates meticulous regulation of plant development conditions, regardless of season or location, establishing it as a fundamental technology in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) systems. The increasing demand for pesticide-free produce and sustainable agricultural techniques further propels adoption. Commercial cultivators and agritech companies perceive horticultural lighting as a strategic investment for safeguarding food supply chains, particularly in urban areas.
Technological Advancements in LED and Smart Lighting Solutions : Ongoing advancements in LED technology have transformed the horticultural lighting sector. Contemporary LED systems provide spectrum-tunable illumination customized for several plant growth phases: seedling, vegetative, and blooming. These innovations enable cultivators to enhance photosynthesis, decrease energy usage by up to 60% relative to conventional illumination, and elevate crop quality. Furthermore, the amalgamation of IoT and AI with horticultural lighting systems facilitates real-time monitoring, automation, and energy optimization. These intelligent lighting systems are increasingly adopted by extensive commercial agricultural operations seeking to optimize return on investment through enhanced operational efficiency. With the decrease in LED prices and the advancement of technology, adoption is anticipated to rise in both developed and emerging countries.
Government Support and Sustainability-Driven Incentives : Governments in North America, Europe, and certain regions of Asia-Pacific are actively advocating for sustainable farming methods via subsidies, tax incentives, and policy frameworks. Targeted funding initiatives for energy-efficient agricultural infrastructure and research and development grants for vertical farming are directly facilitating the expansion of the horticulture lighting sector. The European Union's Green Deal and the USDA's endorsement of urban agriculture promote the adoption of environmentally sustainable technologies, including LED grow lights. Moreover, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance mandates are compelling agribusinesses to implement low-impact alternatives. This regulatory support diminishes entry barriers for new cultivators while enhancing long-term market stability and investor trust in horticulture technology enterprises.
To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :
Market Restraint
High Initial Capital Expenditure and Long ROI Periods : A primary obstacle to the implementation of horticultural lighting systems is the substantial initial capital expenditure needed. The expenses associated with acquiring and installing sophisticated LED lighting systems, integrated sensors, climate control units, and software platforms can be considerable, particularly for small and medium-sized cultivators. Despite the long-term savings provided by LEDs through diminished energy use and reduced maintenance, the payback period may span several years, contingent upon crop kind and market prices. This induces reluctance among cultivators with constrained capital or ambiguous market access. Moreover, restricted access to agricultural financing in developing areas intensifies the issue, hindering the use of lighting technologies despite the acknowledged agronomic advantages.
Limited Awareness and Technical Know-How in Emerging Markets : Although horticultural lighting has achieved considerable popularity in industrialized nations, knowledge is still limited in numerous developing areas throughout Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Small-scale farmers frequently lack access to the technical expertise necessary for the implementation and optimization of lighting systems. Moreover, there exists a fallacy that horticultural illumination is exclusively appropriate for specialized or premium crops, hindering widespread acceptance. The absence of training programs, restricted vendor availability, and inadequate presentations of successful case studies all lead to a protracted learning curve. Consequently, numerous prospective users persist in utilizing conventional agricultural methods, so forgoing the productivity enhancements and resource efficiency provided by contemporary lighting technology.
Regulatory Fragmentation and Absence of Industry-Wide Standards : The horticultural lighting sector has a significant impediment due to the absence of consistent rules and certifications in international markets. Some countries possess clearly established standards for agricultural lighting systems, whilst others exhibit a deficiency in legislative clarity, resulting in inconsistencies in product quality and compliance. Manufacturers frequently need to tailor items or manage intricate import regulations for each location, so elevating time-to-market and operational expenses. The lack of standardized indicators for performance, safety, and energy efficiency complicates procurement decisions for purchasers. This legislative fragmentation impedes cross-border expansion for lighting providers and diminishes buyer confidence in emerging nations.
Geographical Dominance
Europe occupies a preeminent position in the Horticulture Lighting Market, propelled by substantial government subsidies for energy-efficient agriculture, extensive implementation of controlled-environment agriculture, and a significant presence of prominent LED manufacturers. The region's emphasis on sustainability, sophisticated R&D infrastructure, and rigorous environmental restrictions create an optimal environment for high-tech horticultural discoveries and commercial greenhouse developments.
Key Players
The“Global Horticulture Lighting Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Hubbell, Inc., Signify Holding, OSRAM GmbH, Koninklijke Philips NV, Heliospectra AB, Cree LED, Epistar Corp., Acuity Brands, Inc., Current Lighting Solutions, Inc., LEDiL Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd, Gavita International BV, Lumileds Holding BV.
Horticulture Lighting Market Segment Analysis
Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Lighting Type, Lighting Technology, Application, and Geography.
- Horticulture Lighting Market, by Lighting Type
- Top lighting Interlighting
- LED HID (MH (Metal Halide) HPS (High-Pressure Sodium) Light
- Horticulture Lighting Market, by Application
- Vegetables and Fruits Floriculture City Farming Greenhouses Indoor & Vertical Farming
- Horticulture Lighting Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S Canada Mexico
- Germany France U.K Rest of Europe
- China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Size By Type (Cytokinins, Auxins, Gibberellins), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds And Pulses), By Application (Agriculture, Horticulture), By Geography, And Forecast
Global Sulfur Based Micronutrients Market Size By Product Type (Sulfur-Based Fertilizers, Sulfur-Based Micronutrient Mixtures), By Application (Agriculture, Horticulture), By Geography, And Forecast
Global Agriculture Robots Market Size By Type (Agricultural UAV, Driverless Agricultural Tractors, Agricultural Milking Robots), By Application (Field Farming, Dairy Farming, Indoor Farming, Horticulture), By Offering (Hardware, Monitoring Device, Software), By Geography, And Forecast
Global Aquafarming Market Size By Species Type (Finfish, Crustaceans), By Environment (Freshwater Aquaculture, Marine/Seawater Aquaculture), By Farming Method (Pond Culture, Cage Culture), By End-User (Food Industry, Animal Feed Industry), By Geography, And Forecast
Top 10 Aquaponics Companies' indoor solutions for food production
Visualize Horticulture Lighting Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.
With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.
VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.
Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: ... Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook SOURCE – Verified Market Research®
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment