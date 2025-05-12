Kansas City To Host Travel South International Showcase 2025

Logo for International Showcase 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri

Registration Now Open for Premier International Tourism Marketplace in the South

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Travel South USA, the official regional destination marketing organization for the Southern United States, is excited to announce that Kansas City, Missouri, will serve as the host destination for the 13th Annual International Showcase from Sunday, Nov. 30 to Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.This premier event will bring together more than 400 tourism industry leaders for three impactful days of strategic business appointments, immersive cultural experiences, and high-level networking with the shared goal of increasing international visitation to the Southern United States. This mission plays a vital role in driving economic growth and sustaining the cultural vibrancy of the American South.In partnership with the Missouri Division of Tourism, Visit KC, the chief hospitality sales and marketing organization for Kansas City, will welcome more than 100 international tour operators, receptive companies, and travel trade journalists from key global markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, India and beyond. The event provides a critical platform for Southern destinations, attractions, hotels, and travel experiences to grow inbound visitation and global exposure.“We're honored to welcome the world to Kansas City for Travel South International Showcase. Our destination is proud to serve as the gateway for a renewed era of global tourism in the Southern region - one that celebrates Kansas City's unique culture, inclusive spirit, and warm heartland hospitality,” said Jenny Wilson, Vice President of Tourism Development at Visit KC.“As Kansas City prepares to welcome thousands of international visitors as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we look forward to making global connections and showcasing the unforgettable experiences found only in the heart of America.”Throughout the event, attendees will experience Kansas City's dynamic mix of history, music, and food - from live jazz and award-winning cuisine to immersive attractions and vibrant cultural districts.“International Showcase is where business gets done and relationships begin,” said Stephen Foutes, Travel South Board chair and director of the Missouri Division of Tourism.“From the moment our guests arrive, we want them to feel the energy and hospitality that make this city so special. Whether it's their first or tenth visit, we're ready to show them a side of Missouri they'll never forget.“Bringing this event to Kansas City gives us the perfect opportunity to spotlight Missouri's rich offerings and the momentum building across the entire Southern region. We're excited to connect our partners with global buyers in a setting that's as inspiring as it is strategic.”As international travel continues to evolve, Travel South USA is focused on helping the South grow in meaningful and sustainable ways. International Showcase plays a big part in bringing people together to build real connections that strengthen how the world sees and experiences the region.Providing more opportunities to see and explore, pre- and post-event familiarization tours will highlight destinations throughout Missouri such as Springfield, Branson, and various stops along the iconic Route 66 highway, as well as neighboring Southern states, offering firsthand experiences for buyers to include in future itineraries.Registration is now open to qualified travel suppliers and vetted international buyers and media. For event details and registration information, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" travelsouthusa/international-showcase/About Visit KCAttracting millions of visitors to the Kansas City area annually, Visit KC is the internationally accredited chief hospitality sales and marketing organization for the region. With a mission of creating global passion for Kansas City, Visit KC collaborates with nearly 1,000 community partners to drive the marketing, sales and service of the destination's convention and tourism industry-a sector that supports more than 128,000 local jobs and generates millions of dollars in community spending and sales tax revenue.For more information about Kansas City, please visit the official Visit KC website . Travelers planning their next trip to Kansas City can also find inspiration and local insights in the 2025 Visit KC Visitors Guide.About Travel South USATravel South USA is America's oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965 by a resolution presented at the Southern Governor's Conference. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region's economic development. Tourism ranks throughout the region as one of the top industries behind manufacturing and agriculture, and is responsible for $220 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.56 million direct jobs, and more than $15.5 billion in state and local taxes.Visit for consumer information and travel industry information,

