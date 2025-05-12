Thermoplastic Adhesive Films Industry Report 2025: Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Growth Driven By Urbanization And EV Demand, Despite Supply Chain Challenges
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|312
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.08 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Top Opportunities
- The top opportunities in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by material will arise in the thermoplastic polyurethane segment, which will gain $362.64 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by application will arise in the barrier films segment, which will gain $387.32 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by end use will arise in the automotive segment, which will gain $185.84 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by technologies will arise in the film casting segment, which will gain $290.78 million of global annual sales by 2029. The thermoplastic adhesive films market size will gain the most in China at $218.59 million.
Major Market Trends
- Role of Bio-Based Materials in Thermoplastic Adhesive Films Innovations in Structural Film Adhesives For Enhanced Durability Development of High-Performance Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Advancements in Composite Bonding With Epoxy Adhesive Films
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Bemis Associates Acquired Protechnic To Enter New Market and Align Sustainability Mactac LLC Acquired Spinnaker Coating LLC To Support Research and Development Arkema S.a. Acquired Ashland Inc For Strengthening Adhesive Solution
Markets Covered:
- Material: Polyamide; Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU); Polyester; Polyolefins; Copolyamides; Copolyesters; Other Materials Technologies: Extrusion Coating; Hot Melt Adhesive; Resin Blending; Film Casting; Other Technologies Application: Membrane Films; Barrier Films; Blackout Films End Use: Textile; Automotive; Electrical And Electronics; Medical; Ballistic Protection; Lightweight Hybrid Construction; Other End Users
Companies Featured
- 3M Company Avery Dennison Corporation Covestro AG BASF SE Huntsman Corporation Evonik Industries AG H.B. Fuller Company Bostik SA Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG The Lubrizol Corporation Kureha Corporation Lintec Corporation Nitto Denko Corporation Polifilm China co. Ltd YG TAPE Ecoplast Ltd Dynamic Group K T S Polymers Kuraray Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Suzhou Hongshuo Elastomer Technology Co. Ltd. Zhejiang Heshi New Material Co., Ltd. India Thermoplastics Engineers Wanhua Chemical Group Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Tesa SE Bostik SA PRF Composite Materials Bemis Associates Protechnic Arkema BASF SE Elastron Kraiburg TPE Hexpol TPE Clariant Kuraray PolyOne Corporation Grupa Azoty S.A. SiburCovestro AG Flex Films Europa SP. Z.O.O. Amerplast Sp z o.o. Treofan Holdings GmbH Balcanic BOPP SRL Lubrizol Corporation Avient Corporation Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Sika AG Axel Plastics Research Laboratories Tesa SE POLFILM Zista Group Saaf Film Sepehr Polymer Sepahan Complex (SPS) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation) Jowat AG
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Thermoplastic Adhesive Films Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment