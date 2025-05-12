Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thermoplastic Adhesive Films Industry Report 2025: Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Growth Driven By Urbanization And EV Demand, Despite Supply Chain Challenges


2025-05-12 09:49:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising demand for consumer electronics, increasing demand for electric vehicles and expansion of textile industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were economic uncertainty. Going forward, rapid urbanization, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising construction activities and growing automotive industry will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the thermoplastic adhesive films market in the future include supply chain disruptions.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Adhesive Films Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the thermoplastic adhesive films market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global thermoplastic adhesive films market reached a value of nearly $2.08 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.41% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.08 billion in 2024 to $2.86 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.57%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2029 and reach $3.88 billion in 2034.
The global thermoplastic adhesive films market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 18.90% of the total market in 2023. 3M Company was the largest competitor with a 3.11% share of the market, followed by Avery Dennison Corporation with 2.73%, Covestro AG with 2.44%, BASF SE with 2.37%, Huntsman Corporation with 1.58%, Evonik Industries AG with 1.49%, H.B. Fuller Company with 1.44%, Bostik SA with 1.35%, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG with 1.22% and The Lubrizol Corporation with 1.17%.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the thermoplastic adhesive films market, accounting for 39.91% or $831.98 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the thermoplastic adhesive films market will be Asia-Pacific and North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.48% and 6.69% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.52% and 5.39% respectively.
The thermoplastic adhesive films market is segmented by material into polyamide, thermoplastic polyurethane, polyester, polyolefins, copolyamides, copolyesters and other materials. The thermoplastic polyurethane market was the largest segment of the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by material, accounting for 37.54% or $782.58 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the thermoplastic polyurethane segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by material, at a CAGR of 7.91% during 2024-2029.
The thermoplastic adhesive films market is segmented by application into membrane films, barrier films and blackout films. The barrier films market was the largest segment of the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by application, accounting for 44.81% or $934.11 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the barrier films segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.18% during 2024-2029.
The thermoplastic adhesive films market is segmented by end use into textile, automotive, electrical and electronics, medical, ballistic protection, lightweight hybrid construction and other end users. The textile market was the largest segment of the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by end use, accounting for 26.22% or $546.71 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the medical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by end use, at a CAGR of 7.64% during 2024-2029.
The thermoplastic adhesive films market is segmented by technologies into extrusion coating, hot melt adhesive, resin blending, film casting and other technologies. The film casting market was the largest segment of the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by technologies, accounting for 34.78% or $725.12 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hot melt adhesive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by technologies, at a CAGR of 7.75% during 2024-2029.
Market-trend-based strategies for the thermoplastic adhesive films market include role of bio-based materials in thermoplastic adhesive films, innovations in structural film adhesives for enhanced durability, development of high-performance thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) and advancements in composite bonding with epoxy adhesive films. Player-adopted strategies in the thermoplastic adhesive films market include strengthening its position in the automotive and wind energy sector and new launches to offer comparable slip performance to rubber in both wet and dry conditions.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the thermoplastic adhesive films companies to focus on sustainability and innovation in bio-based materials, focus on sustainability and innovation in bio-based materials, focus on advancing thermoplastic elastomer solutions for flexible adhesion, focus on epoxy-based adhesive films for enhanced performance, focus on thermoplastic polyurethane to drive growth, focus on hot melt adhesives for rapid market growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for thermoplastic adhesive films, focus on developing competitive pricing strategies for thermoplastic adhesive films, focus on targeted marketing campaigns for thermoplastic adhesive films, focus on strengthening brand recognition in the thermoplastic adhesive films market, focus on barrier films to capture growth opportunities and focus on medical segment for strong market growth.

Top Opportunities

  • The top opportunities in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by material will arise in the thermoplastic polyurethane segment, which will gain $362.64 million of global annual sales by 2029.
  • The top opportunities in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by application will arise in the barrier films segment, which will gain $387.32 million of global annual sales by 2029.
  • The top opportunities in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by end use will arise in the automotive segment, which will gain $185.84 million of global annual sales by 2029.
  • The top opportunities in the thermoplastic adhesive films market segmented by technologies will arise in the film casting segment, which will gain $290.78 million of global annual sales by 2029. The thermoplastic adhesive films market size will gain the most in China at $218.59 million.

Major Market Trends

  • Role of Bio-Based Materials in Thermoplastic Adhesive Films
  • Innovations in Structural Film Adhesives For Enhanced Durability
  • Development of High-Performance Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs)
  • Advancements in Composite Bonding With Epoxy Adhesive Films

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Bemis Associates Acquired Protechnic To Enter New Market and Align Sustainability
  • Mactac LLC Acquired Spinnaker Coating LLC To Support Research and Development
  • Arkema S.a. Acquired Ashland Inc For Strengthening Adhesive Solution

Markets Covered:

  • Material: Polyamide; Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU); Polyester; Polyolefins; Copolyamides; Copolyesters; Other Materials
  • Technologies: Extrusion Coating; Hot Melt Adhesive; Resin Blending; Film Casting; Other Technologies
  • Application: Membrane Films; Barrier Films; Blackout Films
  • End Use: Textile; Automotive; Electrical And Electronics; Medical; Ballistic Protection; Lightweight Hybrid Construction; Other End Users

