Warner Posts Heartfelt Message For Kohli, Says ‘Thank You For Getting The Best Out Of All Of Us’

Virat Kohli's exploits in Australia have resulted in India getting some of their best results Down Under. Under his captaincy, India showed a fearless and aggressive style of play which saw the side secure its first-ever away Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in the 2018–19 series.

In totality, Kohli faced the Aussies 30 times in test cricket and his 2232 runs against the side is his most against any team in the format. With nine centuries and five centuries to his name against the side, Kohli batted at an average of 43.76 and stood up to the fiery pace attack on many occassions.

Australian legend David Warner, who shared the field with Kohli during many memorable battles, said a serious competitor like Kohli brought the best out of his opponents.

"Absolute legend of our game. I'll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great, someone everyone would admire. You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and carry the nation.

"Wow, did you not disappoint? Thank you for being you, which got the best out of all of us who competed against you. Enjoy the time now away from the whites. Enjoy the extra family time. Thanks @virat," posted Warner on Instagram.

Kohli's final Test century came during the first Test of the 2024-25 BGT series at the Optus Stadium in Perth where he remained 100 not out and helped India secure their only win during the five-game series.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lauded Kohli's contribution to Test cricket and hoped the new generation of Indian players could replicate his success.

"In my time playing and broadcasting no individual has done as much for Test cricket as Virat Kohli .. his passion,energy and commitment to the greatest format has helped so much .. I hope the next generation of Indian players take on his mantel .. #Kohli #India," he wrote on X.