Global Pet Insurance Market Size To Hit USD 68.91 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Pet Ownership And Veterinary Care Costs – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 15.4 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 68.91 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 18.13% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segmentation Analysis
By coverage
With an astounding 84% of the Pet Insurance Market revenue coming from the Accidental & Illness coverage sector, it dominated the market in 2023. Veterinary costs, including injuries, operations, infections, genetic disorders, and diseases, including cancer or arthritis, are included in this section. Pet owners want this kind of thorough coverage since growing veterinarian expenses and the erratic nature of health problems call for it. Including diagnostics such as MRI, CT scans, and blood testing has made accident and illness policies a necessary instrument for financial planning. Its attraction also comes from the customization freedom for deductions and reimbursement levels. Pet owners are choosing insurance with full-spectrum protection instead of simple accident-only plans as veterinarian treatments become more advanced.
By Animal
With 61% of the market share, the dogs dominated the market, the dog's category will be the most insured kind of pet in 2023, therefore consolidating their position. Compared to other animals, dogs can demand more frequent veterinarian visits, immunizations, and inherited ailment treatments. Because of their increased activity levels, they are also more likely to have mishaps, which drives owners to get insurance for peace of mind. Big companies have created policies catered to breed-specific hazards, such as respiratory problems in Bulldogs or hip dysplasia in German Shepherds. Many times, canine insurance plans cover alternative therapies such as acupuncture or physiotherapy, as well as dental work and behavioural therapy. The market domination of the category is greatly influenced by the loyalty of dog owners to their dogs as well as increased knowledge of their health requirements.
By Sales Channel
The direct sales channel accounted for the largest share of 33% in the global pet insurance market in 2023. Direct sales channels, facilitated by online platforms and smartphone apps, have helped direct-to-consumer models change the way pet insurance is marketed. Consumers want digital self-service capabilities with policy management, coverage comparisons, and instantaneous quotations more and more. Leading insurance companies have improved their online presence using websites and applications providing real-time claim tracking, chatbot support, and policy customization. Millennial pet owners who give openness, easy-to-use interfaces, and flexibility top priority also drive this change. The direct model allows insurers to reduce operational costs and pass savings onto customers, making pet insurance more accessible and affordable.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Pet Insurance Market Segments
By Animal
- Dogs Cats Others
By Coverage
- Accident only Accident & Illness Others
By Sales Channel
- Agency Bancassurance Broker Direct Others
Regional analysis
The Europe region dominated the market in 2023, and it held the largest market share of 41%. With almost 30% of pet owners in the UK having insurance, nations such as Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have developed pet insurance cultures. Strong performance of the area is attributed in part to the presence of major insurance companies such as Agria Pet Insurance and Petplan, as well as proactive government programs advancing animal welfare. Policy openness is stressed by European authorities to guarantee uniform coverage and effective claims handling. Moreover, the connection of insurance with veterinarian clinics helps pet owners to quickly get treatment and file claims.
Driven by rising pet adoption, high veterinary service spending, and growing awareness of pet insurance, North America is the second-dominant area with noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period. With more than 66% of American homes having pets, the market is likely to grow as awareness campaigns and association-sponsored educational initiatives support insurance uptake. Pet insurance is becoming more appealing to technologically informed consumers thanks to innovations in tailored coverage, artificial intelligence-driven risk assessment, and real-time reimbursement systems. Rising pet healthcare expenses also force insurers to provide telemedicine consultations, wellness add-ons, and bundled services.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Pet Insurance Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Pet Insurance Market by Animal
8. Pet Insurance Market by Coverage
9. Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channel
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
Related Report
Companion Animal Health Market Report
Companion Diagnostics Market Report
Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report
Veterinary Services Market Report
Veterinary Imaging Market Report
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment