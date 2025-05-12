Ashghal Unveils Five-Year Plan With QR81 Billion In New Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced a comprehensive five-year plan featuring new infrastructure projects worth QR81 billion.

The President of the Public Works Authority, HE Eng Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Meer announced this in a press conference today.

He noted that a significant portion of these projects will be implemented through public-private partnerships (PPP), with a key focus on the development of citizens' land plots.

The new projects will also include construction of government buildings for essential sectors and stormwater drainage projects to support urban expansion.

Highlighting Ashghal's commitment to future-ready infrastructure, the President emphasized the authority's focus on sustainable development and digital transformation to serve future generations.

One of the key initiative launched today is the Strategic Outfalls Project, a long-term sustainable solution for stormwater drainage in both northern and southern Doha. The tender for the same will be in two stages with main tunnel works to be announced in 2025, followed by secondary tunnel works in early 2026.

As part of its infrastructure development drive, Ashghal plans to develop integrated infrastructure for over 5,500 housing plots, including roads, lighting, parking and landscaping. In addition, a Phase 2 of Al Wakra and Al Wukair sewage treatment plant is also in the pipeline.

As a step towards supporting current contractors facing delays due to various challenges, Ashghal has pledged to support them and if required adopt alternative plans and exceptional measures to ensure timely completion.