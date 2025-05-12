Milli Majlis To Debate Azerbaijan's Role In The Rise Of The Global South

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan is set to hold a debate on the country's growing role in the context of the Global South's emergence as a key force in global affairs.

As reported by Azernews , the issue will be addressed during an expanded meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations on May 14. The session will focus on the topic:“The Rise of the Global South and the West: Azerbaijan's Role, New Opportunities for Cooperation and Development.”

The discussion is expected to highlight Azerbaijan's evolving diplomatic, economic, and strategic engagement with countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as well as the potential for new partnerships and development pathways within this changing global landscape.