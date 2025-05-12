Govee Launches New Strip Light With Skyline Kit, Turning Ceilings Into Skylines Of Light

More than a lighting accessory, the Skyline Kit is a refined design element that uses light to shape and elevate interior spaces. The key innovation lies in its floating wall-washing effect, which projects a broad, upward glow that adds depth and dimension to any room. When mounted horizontally, the lighting creates a visual lift, bringing ceilings to life and transforming flat surfaces into luminous skylines. It covers a ceiling-washing area of at least six square meters, delivering expansive and immersive illumination.

"At Govee, we don't just make smart lighting. We create experiences," said Eric Wu, CEO of Govee. "With the Skyline Kit, we wanted to explore how lighting can bring depth and character to a space. The result is a lighting solution that illuminates and elevates."

Wrapped in a slim white housing with aluminum alloy accents, the Govee Strip Light with Skyline Kit blends easily into modern interiors. It's refined and rethought ambient light to transform any space.

Beyond its architectural impact, the Skyline Kit plays a powerful role in emotional well-being. It softly illuminates ceilings and upper walls, fostering a sense of openness and calm to support relaxation and reduce visual stress. Whether used to wind down after a long day, enhance focus during work hours, or create a cozy mood for evening gatherings, the lighting adapts to the rhythms of everyday life. With its immersive ambient glow, the Skyline Kit transforms interiors by adding visual depth and emotional resonance, creating a harmonious living experience.

Smart, Effortless, and Personalized

The Skyline Kit applies LuminBlendTM, a proprietary color management system that processes RGB single colors with 16-bit precision. This technology achieves greater color depth and clarity by mixing up to 281 trillion theoretical colors. The result is richer gradients, smoother transitions, and realistic, vibrant colors for an unparalleled visual experience that goes far beyond what traditional RGB lighting can achieve.

With Govee's AI Lighting Bot, a simple voice command or text prompt can generate one-of-a-kind lighting scenes on the fly to set the tone before guests arrive or wind down after a long day.

More than just smart homes, the Skyline Kit is built for real homes. Its wall-mounted design reduces the risk of falling strips, making it a safer choice for families with pets or children. And with a 360-degree adjustable light bar, users can manually fine-tune the angle to achieve the perfect wall-washing effect with no technical expertise required.

The Skyline Kit also syncs with music, adapts to seasonal moods with over 120 preset scenes, and connects seamlessly to other Govee smart lights via DreamViewTM. Whether it's game night, movie time, or a quiet evening with a book, the lighting responds in real time to the environment and activities.

The Govee Strip Light with Skyline Kit is fully integrated with the Govee Home app, Matter, Alexa, and Google Assistant, providing smart control for personalized lighting experiences. Users can conveniently adjust settings, change colors, and create schedules through simple taps or voice commands.

Prices and Availability:

The Strip Light with Skyline Kit is now available in the U.S. in two length options:



4m version: Priced at $119.99

Available on both the Govee official website and Amazon . 6m version: Priced at $149.99

Available on both the Govee official website and Amazon .

For more details, visit Govee .

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Life is Colorful," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

SOURCE Govee Moments Limited