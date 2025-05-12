403
Russia Vows Retaliation as Poland Closes Consulate
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia vowed to take action after Poland rescinded the authorization for the Russian Consulate General in Krakow to function.
This decision followed accusations that Russian intelligence services were involved in a recent act of arson in Warsaw.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, in a post on X, stated: “In connection with evidence that it was Russian special services who committed the reprehensible act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow.”
This announcement came after Polish officials tied the May 11 blaze at a prominent shopping mall in Warsaw to alleged sabotage orchestrated by Russian agents.
In response, Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova criticized the move, claiming: “Warsaw continues to deliberately destroy relations, acting against the interests of citizens. An adequate response to these inadequate steps will follow soon.”
Her remarks signal Moscow’s intent to retaliate diplomatically.
While Russia has yet to directly address the sabotage claims, it has accused Poland of intensifying bilateral strains by targeting diplomatic missions.
