HOT DADS WANTED: Habit Burger & Grill X UFC GYM Launch Bold Search For The Hottest Dads In America For Summer Calendar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Habit's new salad line gets the official UFC GYM endorsement-and collaborates on creating a sizzling calendar featuring America's hottest dads

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grill is hot. The salads are hotter. And now, so are the dads.

Habit Burger & Grill is turning up the heat with a brand-new lineup of fresh, made-to-order salads featuring juicy, chargrilled chicken-so fresh, so flavorful, they've been officially endorsed by UFC GYM . To celebrate the launch, the two brands are teaming up on a nationwide casting call to find America's hottest dads for the first-ever Hot Dads of Habit x UFC GYM Calendar, debuting July 1.

That's right. It's a hot chicken salad drop. It's a hot dad drop. And it's happening now.

“At Habit, we take our salads seriously-and our hot chargrilled chicken even more so,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill.“Our new salad lineup is made fresh to order and topped with chargrilled chicken straight off the grill, never pre-cooked, never chilled. It's bold, flavorful, and ready for the spotlight. Just like our hot dads. And how do Hot Dads like their lettuce? Shredded.”

The new salad lineup includes all-new creations like the Mango Miso Salad and Harvest Chopped Salad, alongside fresh takes on fan favorites including the Santa Barbara Cobb, Chicken Caesar, and Garden Salad. Each one stars Habit's signature chargrilled chicken, flame-seared to juicy perfection.

Salads, often unfairly stereotyped as a“mom order” while dads are expected to go full carnivore, are officially getting rebranded. Bun-less options don't have to be boring. Habit's salads pack hot chargrilled chicken breast on top of fresh, flavorful ingredients that are as satisfying as they are craveable. They're hearty, delicious, and absolutely UFC GYM endorsed.

Hot dads, meanwhile, will be judged on more than just biceps and bro energy.“We're looking for dads who bring the heat in and out of the gym,” said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM.“Whether it's meal prep or math homework, story time or strength training-we want the kind of dad who can crush a workout and crush a salad in the same afternoon.”

Six selected winners will earn a coveted spot in the Hot Dad Calendar, launching July 1 and running through the end of the year. Each will also score two FREE one-year UFC GYM Champion memberships, perfect for training with a workout wingman (or wingwoman).

Think you (or your dad) have what it takes? Auditions are now open until Friday, May 23 at

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit .

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers-it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal3. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally-continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at .

About UFC GYM

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With more than 160 locations opened and 500 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the mixed martial arts and fitness industry while positively impacting countless lives worldwide. Members can enjoy classes ranging from Brazilian Jiu-jitsu to boxing, yoga and its signature DUT (Daily Ultimate Training), train in state-of-the-art fitness rooms, enjoy spacious locker rooms, indulge in juice bars, utilize kids clubs and more. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, email ... or visit . For more information, please visit and follow UFC GYM on Instagram , Facebook , X and YouTube .

