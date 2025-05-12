Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon In Honor Of Visiting Lebanese Pres.

Kuwait Amir Holds Luncheon In Honor Of Visiting Lebanese Pres.


2025-05-12 07:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hosted on Monday at Bayan Palace a luncheon in honor of visiting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the accompanying delegation. (end)
gta


MENAFN12052025000071011013ID1109536831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search